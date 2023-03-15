Alcoholics Anonymous turns 70: Six exciting facts about the support group

Alcoholics Anonymous is celebrating its 70th anniversary in Germany. These are the most interesting facts about the support group.

Alcoholics Anonymous will be 70 years old in Germany in 2023. The first self-help group for alcohol dependents was founded in Munich in 1953. There are now around 1,650 groups in Germany alone that meet weekly.

Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in 1953 in the United States. From there the movement expanded to several countries around the world. Even if the self-help group is very well known nowadays, there are still some myths surrounding it. t-online has compiled some interesting facts.

Alcoholics Anonymous is truly anonymous

The name Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) says it all. Anonymity is one of the guidelines of the group. For example, no lists of names are kept, and in the groups themselves only first names are used as a rule.

Because alcohol addiction continues to be stigmatized in society, anonymity protects those affected from their AA affiliations becoming public knowledge.

The medals have this meaning

They appear in a number of films and series – the famous medals or “sobriety coins” of Alcoholics Anonymous. They symbolize the progress on the way to a life without alcohol and are associated with certain time milestones, such as:

The White Medal: awarded to people who decide to stop drinking and join Alcoholics Anonymous.

The yellow medal: is awarded after a month’s abstinence.

The green medal: is awarded after two months of abstinence.

The Red Medal: is awarded after three months of abstinence.

The Blue Medal: awarded after six months of abstinence.

The gold medal: is awarded after a year of abstinence.

There are also special medals for periods of abstinence, for example a silver medal for 18 months or a tricolor medal for 24 months. Incidentally, in Germany the coins are not distributed by Alcoholics Anonymous.

Alcoholics Anonymous is the most successful support group

A 2020 analysis by the international research network Cochrane shows that the Alcoholics Anonymous program does appear to be working. A total of 27 studies with more than 10,000 participants were compared.

Findings: Regular attendance at AA meetings was more effective than comparable treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy in helping most alcoholics stay abstinent. According to the analysis, success depends largely on well-planned support programs that support sustained attendance at AA meetings.

There are other anonymous self-help groups

Alcoholics Anonymous was the first major support group. There is now a group for almost every form of dependency, for example:

Narcotics Anonymous (NA): Support group for people with drug addiction

Gamblers Anonymous (GA): Support group for people with gambling problems

Overeaters Anonymous (OA): Support group for people with eating disorders

Sex Addicts Anonymous/Sexaholics Anonymous (SA): Self-help group for people with sex addiction

Emotions Anonymous (EA): Support group for people struggling to control their emotions

In addition to the groups for those affected, there are also groups for relatives. In Alcoholics Anonymous, these groups are called “Al-Anon” (family and friends), “Alateen” (support groups for children), and “Al-Anon Adult Children” (adult children from alcoholic families).

The famous “Twelve Steps”

The Twelve-Step Alcoholics Anonymous program is a series of steps for participants to work through to overcome their addiction or problem behavior.

The steps are formulated in the form of beliefs and are in the past tense because they are intended to document experiences:

We admitted that we were powerless over alcohol – and that our lives could no longer be controlled. We came to believe that a power greater than ourselves could restore our sanity. We made a decision to entrust our will and our lives to the care of God as we understood Him. We took a thorough and fearless inventory of ourselves. We openly admitted our faults to God, to ourselves, and to another human being. We were perfectly willing to let God remove all these defects of character. We humbly asked Him to take away our shortcomings. We made a list of all the people we had harmed and became willing to make it right for everyone. We made amends with these people whenever we could, unless it meant hurting them or others. We continued to take inventory of ourselves, and when we were wrong, we immediately admitted it. Through prayer and reflection we sought to deepen the conscious connection to God as we understood Him. We only asked Him to make His will known to us and to give us the strength to carry it out. Having experienced a spiritual awakening through these steps, we sought to carry this message to alcoholics and to apply these principles to our daily lives.

Alcoholics Anonymous members work through these steps on their own, but they are not a requirement for attending meetings.

Alcoholics Anonymous is not a cult

Again and again, Alcoholics Anonymous is accused of being a kind of religious sect. In fact, the self-help group describes itself as non-denominational and welcomes those affected of any faith. However, spirituality is one of the guiding principles of the group.