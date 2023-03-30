Aldi cracker of the day: drone for a ridiculous price of less than 130 euros

Flying fun for beginners too: Aldi is radically reducing a GPS drone this week. The price seems unbeatable. But what good is the drone from the discounter?

Aerial photography is no longer reserved for professionals: Compact drones are also suitable for beginners and hobby pilots. Already for 129 euros there is now the Maginon QC-90 drone. Expensive models from the market leader DJI cost upwards of 400 euros. So is the offer a bargain?

We think: If you don’t expect any technical highlights, the discounter drone is a cheap start. It is controlled via app and remote control, automatically returns to the starting point and has an HD camera. We present the offer in more detail:

Top deals in the Aldi online shop: three drones at low prices

Top deal in detail: GPS drone from Maginon

So that a drone is really fun, it depends on simple controls. A combination of app, mobile phone and remote control has prevailed. It’s the same with the Aldi drone. The smartphone is placed in the remote control and serves as a display. It is controlled via joysticks. This is how you see the live image of the drone directly on your mobile phone. You can also use the app to adjust settings during the flight.

The drone flies for 15 minutes on one battery charge. Thanks to the coming home function, it automatically returns to the pilot. This comes in handy when she’s out of sight or the battery is low.

The camera records videos in full HD with 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Recordings are stored either on the mobile phone or on an SD card. The matching card is included in the scope of delivery. The model can also take photos. You can also use the remote control to adjust the angle of the camera. These features are otherwise only available on more expensive drones.

The scope of delivery includes the drone, the remote control, spare propeller, the appropriate memory card with 32 GB and a bag. You have everything you need to get started.

Before the first flight please note: Only with drone insurance, a one-off Registration at the Federal Aviation Authority and a plaque you can start the drones. Registration is only necessary once and costs 20 euros. You will then receive the sticker that must be stuck onto the drone.

Our tip: The necessary drone insurance is included in many liability insurance policies.

The Aldi drone is a bargain to try

The drone is suitable for beginners and advanced pilots. The simple control with remote control and the large scope of delivery are particularly appealing. At this price point, however, don’t expect a model of the top dog DJI with cinema-style videos. After all, these drones quickly cost five times as much.

However, for a simple flight and some cool pictures, the Maginon drone is a real price tip! It convinces on paper with a wide range of equipment and is 35 percent reduced in the Aldi online shop. The model is currently cheaper at no retailer!

If you don’t want to do without a longer battery life and videos in 4K quality, you can go for the foldable model QC-120 by Maginon grab, which is also radically reduced in the Aldi online shop.

This is how we find the top deals