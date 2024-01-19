Alec Baldwin is charged again with involuntary manslaughter

Actor Alec Baldwin has been charged again with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the fatal shooting that occurred on the set of the film Rust in 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured.

New Mexico special prosecutors announced in October their intention to present their case against the actor and producer of Rust for him to determine if there is probable cause to link Baldwin to criminal charges.

In accordance with NBC News, The jury recommended charging the actor again after, in a new investigation delivered by prosecutors, a forensic expert issued a report that conflicted with Baldwin’s account of the incident, who maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the firearm when it was fired.

If found guilty, The actor could face up to 18 months in prison. We look forward to our day in court, said Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, of Quinn Emanuel, according to the outlet’s report.

The actor was first accused in January 2023. However, In April, prosecutors dropped charges against him.

What happened on the set of Rust in 2021?

The director of photography of the film Rust, Halyna Hutchins, died on October 21, 2021 after actor and producer Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop firearm. on the recording set.

The reports indicate that Baldwin fired a prop gun during rehearsal for a scene for the film. Baldwin had been practicing drawing the gun from his holster when a bullet from the revolver passed through the shoulder of the director, Joel Souza, and straight into Hutchins’ chest.

The shot injured Hutchins and Souza. Halyna was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital.where she was later declared dead, while the director was only hospitalized.

Baldwin has maintained in several interviews that he did not pull the trigger and that he was told that the weapon did not have live ammunition.

