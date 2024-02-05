Alejandra Sandoval and Jorge Reyes star in romantic comedy

MIAMI.- Actors Alejandra Sandoval and Jorge Reyes star Julia has sugara romantic comedy directed by José Antonio Varela, which will hit the big screen starting this February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Julia has sugar is a film production by Somos Films, Divarte Cine, Producciones Ethiopia and Jackson Films, distributed by Mundo D Film, which recreates a fresh and modern romantic comedy. Among the festivities, it tries to reflect on how complex it is to maintain a relationship in these times and review the issue of relationships with a large age difference and dissimilar generations,” the production indicated in a statement.

The new film – which reminds many Internet users of a pretty Latin woman – was written in four hands by José Antonio and José Luis Varela.

Julia has sugar It also features the performances of Greisy Mena, Estrella Hurtado, Randy Piñango, Adriana Romero, William Cuao, Jackson Gutiérrez, Antonio Delli, Fernando Solórzano and Valeria Sandoval.

With the support of Rodanol, Atún Eveba, Logística País, Seguros Universitas, Clínica Colina and David & Joseph, Colombian-Venezuelan production is crystallized.

Synopsis of the film

The film presents Julia (Alejandra Sandoval), a 33-year-old woman, optimistic and determined, who is going through a bad time: sexual harassment from her boss (Jackson Gutiérrez) causes her to lose her job the same week she is evicted from his house. Her best friend, Mayeling (Estrella Hurtado), gets her a job as stripper in a nightclub. There, he meets Ricardo (Jorge Reyes), 53, a successful divorce lawyer; With him, she finds the opportunity to get the money she so desperately needs. Julia also knows the paradigm of the beautiful and successful woman with Alejandra (Greisy Mena), who seeks to be successful in love. Neither Ricardo nor Julia suspect that her life will change forever.