Alejandro Camargo and his special match with Colo Colo: “Things from the past motivate me more”

Colo Colo will face Cobresal, a team that has Alejandro Camargo in its ranks, a player who has a history with the albos that dates back to the match for the promotion in which the salvation of the Cacique and the relegation of Universidad de Concepción were sentenced.

Colo Colo takes to the field this Saturday, March 18, when he faces Cobresal for date 9 of the 2023 National Championship. Los Albos are looking for the three points that will help them climb positions in the standings and put pressure on the teams at the top who command the Chilean tournament.

Albos and miners have a history in El Salvador. Despite being a difficult field for any rival, the Cacique has known how to face the matches and, in fact, the last visit ended in victory for those led by Gustavo Quinteros. But not only with the Legionnaires does Popular have memories, but also with Alejandro Camargo current player of the team led by Gustavo Huerta, who is looking for a revenge and only thinks about winning after a difficult moment that he experienced against Macul’s team.

The story of Alejandro Camargo with Colo Colo

It all goes back to the year 2021. El Cacique arrived at the match for the promotion in Talca and played the permanence against Universidad de Concepción, precisely, led by the bald midfielder. In addition to the result that we know and that meant the descent of the Campanil, The footballer had a very bad time in the previous one due to some threats to his family, especially his wife.

For the same reason, in dialogue with RedGoal, He emphasized how particular it is to face the Eternal Champion since, according to his words, “one always tries to do things and it always happens that sometimes they go well with Colo Colo. Out there some things in the past make one more motivated, like what happened with the threats to my wife. Colo Colo will always be a special rival”.

Regarding the commitment that will be played from 6:00 p.m., the man born in Mendoza stated that “We are not going to allow them to get even for not winning the Superclásico. Regardless of whether they are playing well or not, we have to do our job knowing that they are a great team, that wherever they go they always want to win, but we at home always have to leave the three points here”.

Albos and miners will face each other this Saturday, March 18, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the El Cobre Stadium in El Salvador. You can follow all the details LIVE and ONLINE through DaleAlbo.cl.