Alejandro Sancho, son of Mara Jimnez, evicted for non-payments

Alejandro Sancho Jimnez He is living one of the most complicated moments of his life. First there was the loss of his mother, María Jiménez, and now he has been evicted from the apartment where he lived in Toledo with his family after several months without paying the rent.as revealed Fiesta in exclusive. The landlady of the house told the aforementioned program that her tenant barricade himself in the house so they wouldn’t throw him out.

He always promised that he would pay the rent when he received the money from his mother’s inheritance, but he never did.. After a while of trying the hard way, they were finally able to kick him out of the house. The owner of the home could have fired him in a non-judicial wayalthough I left the house in a few deplorable conditions, destroyed and completely uninhabitable.

The tenant expressed his intentions to buy the apartment, but the debts completely overwhelmed him. A fact that was unknown to date. At the moment, Alejandro has not commented on this information and his new fate after this setback is unknown.

Moving to Chiclana de la Frontera

The aforementioned program indicates that Mara Jimnez’s sonhis wife, Danae de Castrowhom I met in 2011, and her children, Julia and Lex, could move to a home that the artist had in Chiclana de la Frontera (Cdiz), since his son is a universal heir. It is a house of about 120 square meters that has 3,000 meters of plot and all kinds of amenities. María Jimnez boasted about the home she had in the program My house is yoursby Bertn Osborne.

Alejandro Sancho’s last public appearance was in Friday!, from Telecinco, where she expressed her pain over the death of her mother and her sadness over the deterioration of her relationship with Pepe Sancho. I have always wanted to get drunk together To spend some time between father and son. I would have said, Hey dad, I’m not to blame, admit it, admit your mistake, I didn’t want to screw up your life..

