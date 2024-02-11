Alejandro Sanz appears by surprise at his daughter’s graduation: Beautiful innocence of yours

Emotion ran high in the hours before the university graduation of Manuela, the daughter of Alejandro Sanz and Jaidy Michel. The singer He made the young woman, 22, believe that she would not attend the event due to various professional commitments in our country. to end up appearing by surprise in Mexico. A white lie with which she managed to deceive Manuela who ended up bursting into tears when she saw her father arrive.

I would have liked to go, but I have many things to do here. I already told your mom, the singer told her a few days before the big day. Yeah, daddy, I figured. No problem, replied Manuela, totally oblivious to what would happen next. I hate missing it, he insisted.

An exciting reunion

Just a few hours later, Alejandro Sanz appeared by surprise at the restaurant where his daughter was. The young woman, as expected, She could not contain her tears as she fell into a deep hug. with his father.

How beautiful your innocence, my girl, Alejandro Sanz begins by writing on his Instagram profile where he recounts what happened in front of his more than seven million followers. Surprising you is my favorite sport and my reward, your happiness. You already know, not even thousands, Not even millions of kilometers would prevent me from being with you on such a special day. Happy graduation, good life. I love you, aade.

Alejandro Sanz’s great feat is being widely applauded on social networks. Two hours after its publication, the singer’s post already had more than 262,000 likes, in addition to countless loving reactions towards father and daughter. What a moment, brother!, wrote Ricky Martin. What kind of gift and memory you have left him forever, dear friend. All for those moments, Kany García added. How beautiful and how proud a father is with his daughter!point for Beln Esteban.

An excited Manuela did not hesitate to pose with her cap and gown next to her father who posed proudly next to her. The interpreter of Corazon Parto He also did not hide his emotion at the great moment that the young woman was experiencing. in the academic field.