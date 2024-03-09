Alert for electoral farce taking place in Venezuela

On the day of his death (March 5) the National Electoral Council (CNE), close to tyranny, called the presidential election for the day of his birth (July 28). Although the attempt to move away from her symbols and progressively replace them with those of the current leadership did not work, the main electoral strategy of the Maduro regime does not focus on symbolism, but on the disqualification of María Corina Machado.

The express organization of the presidential election – only 147 days will pass between the call and the election – means that the period for nomination of candidates is scheduled for March 21 to 25. That is, the Venezuelan opposition has a little less than two weeks to define the strategy it will follow regarding the candidacy of María Crina Machado, who, for “legal” purposes of the Venezuelan dictatorship, is prevented from formalizing her nomination.

Machado’s reaction to the CNE announcement has not contributed to clearing up doubts about the opposition’s strategy. In a brief speech after the call, Machado maintained that “the regime will have no choice but to accept that there will be clean and free elections here.”

According to Machado “they know they are lost, they seek to paralyze us and our reaction has to be more strength and, if we recognize that the true strength is this, there will be clean and free elections; It depends on us (…) Of course they don’t want an election because they know that we are going to sweep them off the street, that’s why they don’t want to confront me.”

“They come in a tailspin. We defeat them spiritually. They are afraid because they know that in an election we are going to sweep them away, but when I enter Miraflores each of you enters with me,” added the opposition leader.

According to Pedro Urruchurtu Noselli, international relations coordinator for Machado’s campaign command, he criticized those who propose that Machado should step aside.

“Even knowing that there is no free election possible without María Corina – maintains Urruchurtu Noselli – they are in no hurry and have no problem with what happens being a simulation with competitive nuances that makes it more comfortable for them to call Maduro ‘president’ and ‘avoid confrontation (…) They flirt with the idea of ​​’spaces of power’ that, in the end, do not represent any command,

but that allows them to take on empty positions that are completely servile to the regime. They do not want a free country because the responsibility of leading that freedom weighs on them.”

The desire for change is felt in the people

Omar Zambrano, director of Anova Policy Research, maintains that the desire for change “is in the streets in an overwhelming way, which has not been felt since 1998. This desire precedes the election of María Corina Machado as a candidate, but she has known how to interpret it and channel it in a more than apt way. For this reason, all opinion studies indicate that people who want change are potentially an unstoppable electoral force, and that force sees Machado as their candidate.”

However, Zambrano maintains that “that force could well transcend Machado as a candidate, but in no case excludes her as a voice and leader in its leadership: No politician accumulates her credibility and political capital today. In the same way, it can be said that not everything goes. Not all candidates are suitable to channel that desire for change. There are candidates who, in fact, are a threat, a burden, for that majority of change to be expressed and mobilized in the form of an electoral gale.”

From the view of the director of the Datanalisis firm, Luis Vicente León, the key date of the CNE announcement was not July 28, but the candidacy nomination stage.

As of this date, León maintains that “the critical uncertainties that define the country’s political scenarios are clear: What will be Machado’s definitive response (strategy) in the face of the irreversible impossibility of participating in that election? Delegitimize the election; appoint a replacement from his circle, who will also likely be disqualified; negotiate with the opposition to replace him and keep the game alive (probably with pressure from external allies) or attack any substitute that the PU names without her and repeat 2018?

Most of the questions that León raises do not yet have concrete answers, but it does open the possibility of there being at least five scenarios for the process from March 21 to 25.

Possible scenarios for María Corina for the elections

According to the analysis of the Votoscopio organization, the uncertainty about Machado’s strategy and the Unitary Platform allows five scenarios to be projected:

María Corina Machado goes to the CNE and presents her application (the automated application system accepts it). A submitted application may be accepted or rejected by the CNE. The CNE rejects Machado’s nomination. Allegations are presented against the rejection of the application and the CNE does not admit them, but allows the application to be modified (with another candidate). María Corina Machado goes to the CNE, tries to present her application, but the system rejects her. In response, the parties of the Unitary Platform can present one or more nominations that “save the position”, to later try to modify these candidacies for Machado (in case her legal status changes). The Unitary Platform forgets about Machado and presents multiple applications (until March 25) to later modify these candidacies and alliances and have a single candidate for July 28. The CNE admits that Machado’s nomination is presented. All the parties of the Unitary Platform nominate Machado, but in the end the CNE rejects the nomination and does not allow it to be modified by another candidate, which would imply that the Unitary Platform is left without a candidate. The CNE admits the application of María Corina before March 25 or later as a modification of a candidacy to keep the position. (This requires a change in her legal status).

In the organization’s analysis, it is considered that the least likely scenario to occur is number 5 (Machado is allowed to run and compete against Maduro in July), while the one that is most likely to occur is scenario 2, which refers to the concerted nomination of alternative candidates to Machado.