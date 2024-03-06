Alert for Miami and South Florida, severe storms forecast

MIAMI.- Residents of Miami and surrounding areas of South Florida face changing weather conditions. climate, before the imminent arrival of storms severe storms that are expected to hit the region during the course of this Wednesday.

Meteorological projections indicate that adverse conditions They could last until late at night, or even early Thursday morning so the community is urged to take the necessary precautions, mainly for outdoor activities or those that require travel by vehicle.

Climate analysis

Rainfall and storms are expected for this Wednesday, some of which could reach considerable levels of severity. In fact, in the early morning hours, lightning was reported in some areas of Miami-Dade, accompanied by heavy rain.

The authorities issued a warning for adjacent sea areasincluyendo Sunny Isles, Key Biscayne, Hallandale, Coral Gables y Fort Lauderdale.

They anticipate wind gusts that could exceed 34 knots and the possibility of small hail, which calls for caution for those individuals planning maritime activities.

Therefore, meteorological authorities urged residents to remain constantly vigilant and pay attention to updates issued by environmental services.

Thursday is shaping up to be a day in which weather conditions begin to improve, ahead of a weekend that could present cloudy days for some hours, but with a lower probability of rain.

recommendations

Given the announced storms this Wednesday, it is imperative to emphasize the importance of carry an umbrella and prioritize safety at all times.

The conditions for traveling in private vehicles could be significantly altered due to the accumulation of stormwater in some areas of Miami-Dade.

If you need to travel under these conditions, it is important to drive carefullyreducing speed and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.