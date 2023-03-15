Alex partially blocked! That happens at the weekend under Berlin’s most famous square

From Friday, the sagging tunnel ceiling of the U2 at Alexanderplatz is to be repaired. Subway operations will be interrupted at the weekend for this purpose.

The first “injection lances” are to be installed over the weekend, with which liquid cement is then to be injected into the subsoil to stabilize the soil. For this purpose, subway operations on line U2 will be suspended on this section until the end of operations on Sunday, March 19, and the area at Alexanderplatz will be closed.

Normal operation again at the end of August at the earliest

A rail replacement bus service will be set up between the Senefelderplatz and Klosterstraße underground stations. As the BVG announced on Wednesday, commuters would therefore have to be prepared for longer travel times.