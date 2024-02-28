Alexander Zverev says goodbye early to the Mexican Open

ACAPULCO-. The German Alexander Zverev number 6 in the world ranking, was surprisingly eliminated in the first round of the Mexican Tennis Open-2024 in Acapulco by losing to his compatriot Daniel Altmaier in three sets with partials 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3.

Altmaier (57/ATP) achieved victory over Zverev top favorite of the tournament, in two hours and 26 minutes.

For his part, the Australian Jordan Thompson, who was proclaimed champion of the Los Cabos Open the previous Saturday, was eliminated in the first round of the Acapulco tournament after losing to the American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Kovacevic (93) beat Thompson (32) in three sets with a score of 6-3, 5-7 and 6-4 in two hours and 41 minutes of play.

On Tuesday, four seeds made it to the second round: the Dane Holger Rune (second), the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (fifth), the Norwegian Casper Ruud (sixth) and the American Frances Tiafoe (eighth).

The Mexican Open is an ATP-500 category tournament that is played on hard courts and distributes a prize pool of $2.2 million.

Rune and Ruud advance to the second round

The Danish Holger Rune and the Norwegian Casper Ruud advanced to the second round of the Mexican Tennis Open-2024, held in the resort of Acapulco, on Tuesday after eliminating, respectively, Michael Mmoh and Christopher Eubanks, both Americans.

Rune (7), second seed, defeated Mmoh (122/ATP) in two sets with partials of 6-2 and 6-3 in one hour and 32 minutes.

For his part, Ruud (11), sixth in the seeding, beat Eubanks (34) in three sets with a score of 6-4, 6-7 (5/7) and 6-3 in two hours and 13 minutes.

Before, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (12), fifth seed, advanced by beating the Russian Roman Safiullin (39) in straight sets 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and 20 minutes.

The Mexican Open is an ATP-500 category tournament that is played on hard surface courts and distributes a prize pool of 2.2 million dollars.

–Results for Tuesday at the Mexican Tennis Open-2024

–Results for Tuesday at the Mexican Tennis Open-2024

-First round:

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/N.5) defeated Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-3, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe (USA/N.8) a Max Purcell (AUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Dominic Koepfer (GER) a Terence Atmane (FRA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Holger Rune (DEN/N.2) and Michael Mmoh (USA) 6-2, 6-3

Casper Ruud (NOR/N.6) a Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3

Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) and Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) beats Rodrigo Pacheco (MEX) 6-2, 6-2

Daniel Altmaier (GER) and Alexander Zverev (GER/N.1) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Source: AFP