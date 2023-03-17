Alexis Vega confirms that he would wear the colors of America

During the media day prior to the Clásico Nacional between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club América, Alexis Vegaresponded to the possibility that one day he would be a player for the azulcrema team, to which he justifiably answered the reason why he would do so.
“America can offer and, if I have no other option to go play, I have to be professional in every way. People can get upset, the fans, but we are human beings who feel a lot, and I have to see for my family”
– Alexis Vega.
It is worth mentioning that this week, both clubs have starred in an atypical week, with collaborations between boards, coexistence and dynamics that have been exhibited on social networks and television programs, likewise, some players have friendship off the pitches, such is the case of Vega y Henry Martinso they do not consider it a mistake to exchange shirts at the end of the match
“Yeah, we’re friends. The rivalry remains on the field, we are teammates of the Mexican National Team, too. It is something very beautiful. In fact, my dad just told me that a guy wants Henry Martin’s shirt, so I’m going to ask him for it all the more reason,” he said. Vega.
Meanwhile, Vega He does not lose the illusion of being able to be present on the field this Saturday against the Águilas, after spending two months without activity, so he will take advantage of the opportunity that comes his way, either as a starter or as a substitute.
“No, I think that I have just spent a week with the team working at 100 percent. Right or wrong, two months of recovery is not easy, but if the coach tells me I’m starting, I’ll try to do my best. If he tells me you are going to play 10 or 15 minutes, I will also try to revolutionize the game and help my teammates. But, from the outset, the decision that the coach makes, I will abide by it in the best way, ”he pointed out.