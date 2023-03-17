Alfredo Morelos has all of Scotland in suspense after not defining his future

Sevilla of Spain wants the goals of Alfredo Morelos. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Despite his problems off the field and intermittent with the scotland rangers, Alfredo Morelos She has several suitors who want to have her services in the Old continent, given that his contract with the squad Glasgow ends on May 31 of this year and there are no signs of a renewal between both parties.

It may interest you: They urgently ask for the return of Luis Díaz in Liverpool, the team lost a key match for the Premier League

At the time it was speculated that from Mexico, tigers He made an offer to form for Alfredo Morelos, however, everything remained an apparent rumor. This season the Colombian striker has in his records for all competitions with Rangers a total of 10 annotations with six assists.

At the beginning of 2023, Morelos was associated with Turkish football, exactly the KonyasporHowever, the footballer’s intentions would be to continue in Scotland, since his objective is to renew his contract with Rangers, despite the fact that the leadership of the British institution has not made a formal offer.

It may interest you: Deportivo Cali fans forcibly entered the club’s sports headquarters

In recent days, a rumor of a verbal agreement that Alfredo Morelos would have reached with an important team of Spain, with whom he would sign for the next campaign. Faced with these comments, the Rangers coach, Michael Bealereferred to the situation of the 26-year-old coffee attacker during a press conference.

“I spoke with him after Sunday’s game and the rumor about him is not true. Seville. We are committed to each other until the end of the season and there are conversations (…) we will continue working until the summer. I think right now all options are possible.”

In their last outing, Rangers defeated Raith Rovers 3-0 at home, a match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Scottish FA Cup, in which Alfredo Morelos entered at 78 minutes for Antonio Colak.

It may interest you: Nacional drew goalless with a Millonarios who used a substitute roster in Medellín

By league, Rangers will play on Saturday March 18 from 7:30 am Colombian time against Motherwell as a visitor. The Gers They march in the second position in the championship with 70 points to nine behind the Celtic leader, their classic rival.

The man born in Cereté (Córdoba) has been harshly criticized for his physical condition as he did at the time a former Celtic player frank mcavennie during an interview with the portal Football Insider.

“The only reason he’s playing is because Roofe and Colak are injured,”signed. Likewise, he stressed that his conditions are not up to the first level, since, “You can see that he is not in shape. You look at him and think he’s out of shape. He is certainly not fit enough for top division football. I really don’t know why the coach doesn’t push him in training.”

In February, the former Independiente Medellín was in the eye of the hurricane for celebrating one of the goals he scored against Hearts, for which his coach had to come out to defend him.

“If we are going to say that the players cannot celebrate goals now, we might as well stop the game. During the celebration he was more than 20 meters from the stands. You have to celebrate a goal, if you don’t, people would say that you are in a bad mood and want to leave. I want our players to celebrate, I want them to play with passion. We should probably be talking about some of the abuses that go the other way.”