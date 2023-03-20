Alfredo Solares dies at the age of 88

Mexico City.- Alfredo Solares, known for his classic roles in file movies, died at the age of 88 in the company of his relatives, ANDA reported.

“The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Alfredo Solares “Pelón Solares”. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace,” they reported on the Twitter account.

The actor won an Ariel for Best Male Performance in 1990 for the film El Homicide, where he shared credits with Sergio Goyri, Roxana Chávez and Sebastian Ligarde.

Alfredo Solares was active in the world of the screen for more than 8 decades, so his filmography is very large, among the most outstanding films are Dos Machos Que Ladran No Muerden, El Inocente y Las Pecadoras, El Día de los Albañiles, The Plumbers and the Ficheras, and The Greengrocers.

In recent years, he became a teacher and opened a restaurant in Cuernavaca, because he wanted to have a slightly more relaxed life after being hospitalized for a diverticula problem and having to undergo surgery three times.

So far the causes of death are unknown, as the family has not issued a statement on the death of the actor.