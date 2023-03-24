Algeria – France: the call between Tebboune and Macron which signs the end of the turbulence?

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, had a telephone interview, this Friday, March 24, 2023, according to a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

During this telephone conversation, the two Heads of State returned to a certain number of questions, including the Algerian-French national, who was exfiltrated to France from Tunisia on February 6. The phone call therefore cleared up a lot of confusion regarding this issue and the resulting rift in bilateral relations, according to the same statement.

In addition, the two presidents agreed to strengthen the means of communication between the administrations of the two countries, so that such cases do not happen again.

Tebboune informs Macron of the upcoming return of the Algerian ambassador to Paris

On the same occasion, the President of the Republic informed his French counterpart of the forthcoming return of the Algerian ambassador to Paris.

The two presidents also discussed bilateral relations and various means of embodying the (Algiers Declaration) that was concluded between the two countries during President Macron’s visit to Algeria last August.

To conclude, the telephone call between the two parties also made it possible to discuss means of strengthening and improving cooperation between the two countries, in particular the next State visit that the President of the Republic will make to France, and the regional and international issues of concern to both parties.