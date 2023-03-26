Algeria – Niger: “everyone is free to fast or not”, Belmadi

National coach Djamel Belmadi talks about the return match against Niger. While kick-off will be at 5 p.m., he says players are free to fast or not.

As expected, it was at the beginning of this afternoon that the Greens flew to Tunis to play the match against Niger, on behalf of the fourth day of the CAN-2023 qualifiers. It will take place on Tuesday March 28 at the Stade Radès at 5 p.m.

After leaving the media area at Algeria airport due to a ringing phone, national coach Djamel Belmadi spoke to Algerian media upon the arrival of the Algerian delegation at Tunis Carthage airport. He affirms that victory against Niger remains the only watchword of the Greens. “The match against Niger promises to be decisive, in the sense that victory could allow us to ensure qualification for CAN-2023. We will therefore try to win to qualify”. He will say straight away.

For a few hours, information has been circulating on social networks reporting the progress of the match behind closed doors. It turned out in the end that these are only rumors. The match will be played well and truly with the public.

“It would have been surprising not to play with the public. Luckily that’s just a rumour. Better still, access to the stadium will be free and we hope that the Algerian public will be present in force to support us”. Said Belmadi.

Will the Greens fast against Niger?

The kick off of the Niger-Algeria match is set before the youngster breaks. This has sparked a controversy whether Captain Mahrez and others are going to fast on the day of the game or not. National coach Djamel Belmadi responds.

“Allah is Beneficent and makes things easy for us. Everyone is free to fast or not. he will say.

It should be recalled that the communication officer and spokesperson for the FAF, Salah Bey Aboud, already declared a few weeks ago that the players “are authorized not to fast, especially since the match will be played on the move (… ) I know Belmadi and the players well, they are going to fast”.