Algeria – Niger: ticket sales kick off

The national team is preparing to play the double confrontation against Niger, as part of the qualifiers for CAN-2023, at the end of the current month. The first leg will take place on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium at 10 p.m. The sale of tickets began this morning via the “Tadkirati” platform.

It is expected that the operation will arouse great enthusiasm among Algerian fans. The latter want to attend the first match of captain Mahrez and others at the new Nelson Mandela stadium but also to support them in order to snatch the three points and thus rush towards qualification for CAN-2023 in Côte d’Ivoire. The match could well coincide with a first Ramadan evening.

Algeria – Niger: what are the ticket prices?

Ticket prices for the Algeria-Niger match have been fixed. It will be 500 DA for the lower stands, 900 DA for the upper stands and finally 1400 DA for the VIP seats.

It should be noted that the return match will be played three days later, on March 27. Only, it will not take place in Niger. And for good reason, the neighboring country does not have stadiums approved by CAF to host a continental match.

The Nigerian football federation finally opted for Tunisia. The return match will take place officially at the Agrebi stadium in Radès from 5 p.m.