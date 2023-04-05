Algeria recovers an Islamic manuscript from 1659 monopolized by France

Algeria has recovered a rare Islamic manuscript dating back to 1659 which was seized by colonial authorities in 1842.

Indeed, the Algerian authorities have recovered a rare Islamic manuscript dating back to 1659 which the colonial authorities seized in 1842, said today, Wednesday April 5, 2023, a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community abroad.

The ministry “brings to the attention of Algerians inside and outside the country that the Algerian authorities have succeeded in recovering a rare Islamic manuscript dating back to 1659, which the colonial authorities seized in 1842, after an attack by the French army against Emir Abdelkader in the Ouarsenis mountains,” the statement read.

The recovery of this manuscript “of high historical value and great symbolism, was made possible thanks to the combined efforts of the public authorities, on the direct guidance of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as well as the members of our community in France who mobilized, animated by a high sense of patriotism, to prevent the auction of this manuscript,” the statement said.

Algeria salutes the nationalism of the Algerian community abroad

Moreover, “The Algerian authorities who highly appreciate this nationalist outburst which honors the members of our community abroad, salute in them their high nationalist spirit and their attachment to the history of their country and to the heritage of their great ancestors, and recall that the recovery of this manuscript and its repatriation to the country, are part of the tireless efforts and the continuous steps that the highest authorities of the country have never ceased to deploy, with a view to recovering all the heritage despoiled Algerian, for the sake of preserving and safeguarding the national memory”, adds the same source.

To conclude, this same communiqué affirms that “This is a supreme objective which has a sovereign dimension and constitutes an absolute priority among the commitments of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to build a New Algeria faithful to the sacrifices of the Chouhada and to the values ​​and principles of the November message”.