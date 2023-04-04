Algeria weather report: will the rain persist in the eastern wilayas on April 4?

The rain and the cold have returned at the start of the week, thus marking the weather forecast for this month of April. For this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, stormy showers will continue to affect several wilayas in the east of the country. In this article, find out what the weather will be like today in Algeria.

In its weather report for this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the National Office of Meteorology (ONM) forecast “cloudy periods, which can be locally quite dense near the coast in the early morning and cause some scattered rain on the eastern regions of the country “. In addition, according to the same source, “local fog banks will be observed in the early morning on the coastal regions and in the interior valleys”.

Regarding the regions of our great South, the services of Météo Algérie have indicated that “they will experience a partially cloudy sky over the Bécharois, the North Sahara and the Oases, and a generally clear sky over the other Saharan regions”. Finally, “a partially cloudy sky will cover the central and western regions of the country on Tuesday,” said the same source.

BMS: “orange” rain alert in several wilayas on April 4

In addition, it should also be noted that the services of the ONM have issued a special weather report (BMS) regarding the rain showers which will continue to affect certain wilayas in the east of the country on Tuesday.

Indeed, in a level 2 orange alert, Météo Algérie indicated that “rains, sometimes in the form of thundery showers, will continue to affect the wilayas of Annaba, El Tarf, Guelma and Souk Ahras”. The estimated amount of rain varies between 20 and 40 mm, and this, during the validity of this BMS which extends from Monday April 3 at 12:00 p.m. to Tuesday April 4 at 6:00 a.m.

In addition, the ONM has placed the wilayas of Béjaia, Jijel, Skikda, Annaba, Guelma, El Tarf and Souk Ahras on “storm” yellow vigilance. The same services have also placed the wilayas of Annaba and El Tarf in yellow vigilance “violent wind”.

Weather forecast: what will the weather be like this Tuesday?

For this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the maximum temperatures will vary between 17°C and 24°C in the coastal regions. With 17°C in Skikda, 18°C ​​in Jijel and Annaba, 20°C in Algiers and 24°C in Oran. In addition, Météo Algérie has forecast temperatures ranging from 15°C to 27°C in the interior regions. According to the same source, the mercury will show 18°C ​​in Tebessa, 19°C in Batna and Bouira, 21°C in Tiaret and 27°C in Relizane.

Finally, for the Saharan regions, the maximum temperatures forecast today will vary between 22°C and 38°C. The ONM services have forecast 24°C in Biskra, 30°C in Béchar and 32°C in Illizi.