Algerian team: the new ones show their ambition

The four newcomers to the national team, Kevin Van Der Kerkhof Guitoune, Rayane Ait-Nouri, Jaouan Hadjam and Zinedine Belaid speak about their first call to the Greens. They all say they are honored by their first selection but also determined to seduce Djamel Belmadi.

As usual at the start of each regrouping, the FAF communication unit plans a mixed zone. This afternoon, the four newcomers to the national team spoke to the Algerian media. They say they are enthusiastic to honor their first selection with the Greens.

“I am very happy and proud to be here. It is the choice of the heart. I had a discussion with Belmadi, the sports project prompted me to opt for Algeria. The elders gave us a very warm welcome. We come with a big ambition. Personally, I can’t wait to make my first appearance with the Greens”. Says Wolverhampton left-back Rayane Ait-Nouri.

Hadjam: “I declined the French U20 selection to join Algeria”

The young left side of FC Nantes, Jaouan Hadjam, claims to have declined the French U20 selection to be able to join the Greens. He says he is ambitious to bring the most expected.

“We were well received. Even the Algerian supporters welcomed us on the networks. It’s a great pride, frankly. It was a childhood dream to wear the jersey of Algeria. We are here to provide more. I declined the U20 national team just to join a great nation like Algeria, the country of my ancestors”. he will say.

Guitoune: “Looking forward to discovering the Algerian public”

The other novelty of the Fennecs is the right side of SC Bastia. Kevin Van Der Kerkhof Guitoune. He says he is happy to join the national team but also determined to live up to expectations.

“I activated the steps to withdraw my Algerian passport and suddenly join the Algerian national team. The atmosphere is magnificent in the group, I can’t wait to see the supporters in the stadium on Thursday against Niger. I know what awaits me, if the coach will call me, I will do my best not to disappoint him”. Did he declare.

Belaid: “An honor to be the only local player retained by Belmadi”

USM Alger defender Zinedine Belaid is the only local player to have been retained by Djamel Belmadi. He talks about his first selection with the Greens.

“It’s a great honor for me and my family to be the only local player selected. I hope that other local players will follow in my footsteps during the next training courses. I thank all the players who facilitated my integration. I hope that we can win the double confrontation against Niger and thus validate our qualifying ticket for CAN-2023 ”.