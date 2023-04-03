Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal: How do their rivals arrive at the debut of the Copa Libertadores?

This is how Fluminense and Athletico Paranaense arrive at their debut with Sporting Cristal and Alianza Lima, correspondingly, for the Copa Libertadores.

There is less and less to go before the debut of the Peruvian clubs in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup 2023. Sporting Cristal and Lima Alliance They will not have it easy at all, because they will be measured at fluminense and Athletico Paranaense, correspondingly. Two of the most important clubs in Brazil today.

The ‘blue and white’ They were placed in group G together with Athletico Paranaense, Atletico Mineiro and Freedom and will be measured with ‘furacao’ in his first game of the Conmebol tournament. This will take place on Tuesday, April 4 at 5:00 p.m. at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium.

The ‘celestial’ will compete with Fluminense, The Strongest and River Plate in group D and will collide with the ‘flu’ at its premiere. This confrontation will be held on Wednesday the 5th of this month at 7:30 p.m. at the National Stadium in Lima.

The two matches of the national teams will be broadcast by the ESPN signal for all screens in Peru. Likewise, you will be able to find out about all the goals and incidents of these great confrontations through Infobae.

Athletico Paranaense, who was a finalist in the last edition of the Copa Libertadores, will arrive with an important boost of spirits. And it is that the team of Paulo Turra beat Cascavel FC 2-1 as a visitor for the final leg of the Paraná Championship.

Turra used most of his figures and lined up as follows for last Saturday’s commitment: Bento in the goal; Heleno, Zé Ivaldo, Khellven and Pedrinho in defense; Fernandinho, Erick and Bueno at the wheel; Terans, Pablo and Canobbio in the offensive trident.

The Brazilian coach saved his top star, however, he scored. This is the 18 year old Victor Roque, who entered at 64 ‘and gave his club victory with a penalty goal at 101 minutes. He already registers four goals so far in 2023.

FACT: The last time Athletico Paranaense lost was on November 5, 2022. It is undefeated in 18 games.

Vitor Roque is wanted by clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Fluminense, meanwhile, is not having a very good time. The painting directed by Fernando Diniz fell 2-0 against Flamengo in the first final of the Carioca Championship. Ayrton Lucas and Pedro scored the goals for the triumph of the locals at the Maracana stadium.

The Rio de Janeiro squad did not put some of its high values ​​from the start and presented this eleven: Fabio; Nino, Braz, Samuel Xavier, Alexsander; Arias, André, Martinelli, Ganso; Cano and Keno. The steering wheel Philip Melo entered, while Marcelo he remained on the substitute bench.

Diniz will be absent for the game with Sporting Cristal. the midfielder Matheus Martinelli, who usually starts, was injured tearfully after 82 minutes. At the moment the Brazilian club has not issued a diagnosis of the footballer.

Fluminense lost in the first final of the Carioca Championship.

melgar is in group H next to National Athletic from Colombia, Patronage from Argentina and olympia from Paraguay. Precisely with the latter he will debut as a local. Their first match will take place on Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. at the Monumental UNSA stadium in Arequipa.

He ‘dean’ faced a match for date 10 of the Paraguayan first division last Friday and fell by the slightest difference against Guaraní. Raúl Cáceres scored the only goal of the victory at the Manuel Ferreira stadium. With this result, the rival of the ‘red and black’ remains in fourth position in the local contest.