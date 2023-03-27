Alibaba founder Jack Ma back in China

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has resurfaced in China for the first time in more than a year. As reported by the Hong Kong newspaper “South China Morning Post”, which he owns, Ma visited a school in the eastern Chinese metropolis of Hangzhou today.

Previously, he had visited friends in Hong Kong and the Art Basel art fair, which took place there over the weekend. According to the report, Ma had been abroad for more than a year before returning to China.

The founder of the online giant Alibaba and the fintech company Ant Group, who has apparently fallen out of favor, has only rarely been seen in public since autumn 2020. At that time, the Chinese regulators cracked down on Ant Group’s IPO.

The company is behind the Chinese mobile payment system Alipay, which has more than a billion users. The planned IPO was supposed to be the largest in the world at $35 billion and fell through at the last minute due to regulators.