Alibaba Group splits into six companies and plans new IPOs

This Tuesday (28), the Alibaba group announced that it plans to split into six companies in different branches. The empire owns AliExpress worth around US$ 220 billion, or R$ 1.13 trillion in current quotations. After the announcement, the company’s shares soared and closed the day up 14%.

The restructuring is, according to Alibaba, the most significant since its founding 24 years ago. The group will start operating as a holding company, so that each of the six companies will have its own chief executive and directors — aiming to accelerate the development and independence of the firms. It’s a process similar to the breakup of Google into several smaller companies controlled by Alphabet.

The six new companies are expected to be: Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group. Alibaba’s current chief executive, Daniel Zhang, is expected to continue as chairman of the holding company and will move on to serve as CEO of Cloud Intelligence Group.

Chinese government pressure

The Chinese government has cracked down extensively on the technology sector, and the decentralization of Alibaba’s lines of business serves one of Beijing’s main goals. After criticism of the influence of online platforms, the restructuring was supposed to attract support from government regulators, who feared that the concentration of power would stifle innovation.

Earlier this month, China granted new powers to the Ministry of Science and Technology and created an agency to oversee data use, aimed at expanding government control over technology. The efforts are aimed at harnessing resources across the country to accelerate the development of critical technologies, avoid US sanctions and achieve self-sufficiency.

Source: Estadão; The globe