Aliens are turned over to the Border Patrol

In their desperation to enter the United States one day after the catastrophe at the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Juárez, a contingent of around 800 migrants of various nationalities broke into the banks of the Rio Grande with the intention of requesting asylum in USA.

However, many of them were detained by elements of the United States Border Patrol (USBP), at number 36 in front of Ascarate Park, at the intersection of Fonseca and Loop 375, in El Valle Bajo, to be expelled. towards Mexico.

The crossings come after a fire broke out Monday at a Mexican government-run migrant detention center in Juárez, killing 39 migrants and injuring 27 others. Protests over the deaths continue outside the National Migration Institute. de México, which is located at the foot of the Stanton Street International Bridge that connects Juárez and El Paso.

According to federal authorities, at least 200 people had turned themselves in within two hours, but the number was increasing as the minutes passed.

“The results we have are preliminary and we still do not know exactly the number of people who have turned themselves in to the Border Patrol, the number will surely grow,” said Claudio Herrera, spokesman for the federal agency.

Herrera said that at the moment the agency continues to apply Title 42, a health regulation imposed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“All those people who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed under Title 8. We continue to apply the law and prosecute each person individually, quickly and effectively,” said the usbp agent.

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of migrants crossed the Rio Grande looking to turn themselves in to the El Paso Sector Border Patrol, after the false rumor that the United States Government would receive them after the fire at the National Institute of Migration (INM). ), which totals at least 39 fatalities.

‘Let’s go to 36’

“They say that at 36, we’re going to 36,” some migrants explained at the border gate located at the height of the Cuatro Siglos Convention Center, where hundreds of them gathered hoping to start an asylum application process. . From there they walked towards marker number 36.

The foreigners said they found out through social networks that the United States would open its doors to them after the fire occurred as a form of parole or humanitarian action.

They apparently confused the announcement that the US would offer parole to migrants injured in the fire to receive medical attention, with a general parole for all asylum seekers.

Around 2 in the afternoon, dozens of migrants from various nationalities, including Venezuela, Nicaragua and Ecuador, were escorted and transported in vans and buses to the processing centers established in the city to continue the legal process.

Agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety (“troopers”) also participated in the operation, who assisted in surveillance while border guards attended to the request of the applicants.

And although almost all of the refugees turned themselves in peacefully, there were some who took advantage of the opportunity to evade the surveillance and jump over the fence to then cross the César Chávez Border Highway, which fortunately carried heavy but slow traffic in the presence of of law enforcement agencies.

Motorists watched in astonishment as a young migrant ran across the road and into the neighborhood next to the border. And to the surprise, a state agent was chasing him, jumping over wire fences and running through the streets. “It is very dangerous to cross this road, they can be run over and lose their lives in an instant.”

The situation continued to evolve for several hours, late at night, due to the large number of people who concentrated on the Mexican side and later crossed the river, which kept the border patrol agents waiting for them at the border busy. metal fence.

“Because of that they are subject to arrest, they are in our custody. Our mission here is to get them out of here, process them expeditiously and quickly. Everyone here will be taken by bus to one of our facilities,” Agent Herrera said.

He stressed that they are still operating under Title 42, so those who are subject to it will be expelled from the country.

When asked about the reasons that led the migrants to follow that path, he said he did not know the particulars, the specific reasons, however he added: “we have known on previous occasions that many of these people hear through social networks that the border is open ”.

He expressed that it is important to emphasize to these people the existence of official sources of information, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, where they can verify the veracity of this information.

“All these people that are found here at the border are breaking the law because they are automatically crossing between ports of entry. No one is exempt if we find anyone, including a US citizen, trying to cross the border between these ports of entry will also be stopped and will also be prosecuted to begin with.

He explained that with regard to the El Paso Sector, the dividing line is not the mesh that erects the wall but the middle of the river.

As a reminder, he stressed that the border is not open and if people want to cross legally they must do so through one of the international ports of entry, but if they want to request political asylum it must be done through the CBP One application, that allows you to request political asylum legally.

At the same time, the American Consulate based in Cd. Juárez said on Twitter that the rumors of opening the border after the tragedy of the fire in Juárez are false. The border remains closed due to irregular migration, he established.

The Border Patrol spokesman said that so far this month there have been up to 1,500 daily encounters with migrants, and so far this fiscal year that began in October, there have been 244 encounters, which means 156 percent more than in previous years.

