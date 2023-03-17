All about Resident Evil 4 Remake – Price, where to buy, launch and more

Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the most anticipated games of the year, appearing at the top of lists for legions of gamers. Possessing one of the biggest fanbases in the industry, being even more famous and loved than many fellow franchises, Resident Evil 4 was released in 2005 to revolutionize the market and inspire the emergence of several other titles that drank from its source.

Now, promising to maintain the essence of the original content, while also wanting to deliver improvements that make the experience even more robust and enjoyable, the remake of the title arrives with everything to please players. Check out everything you need to know about Resident Evil 4 Remake!

Plot

Image: Capcom/Playback

Set six years after the horrific events of Raccoon City, Resident Evil 4 Remake sees the return of fan-favorite Leon S. Kenney on a mission to rescue the daughter of the President of the United States. Once an inexperienced police officer, now Leon is a highly trained, more mature and skilled special agent.

In a remote area of ​​Spain, Leon finds himself in the middle of a plot full of horrors and dangers, when he stops in a village in his search for Ashley Graham. In this scenario, the game presents a plot whose main villain is the sinister Osmund Saddler, who commands a mysterious group, no less bizarre than its leader.

Characters

In addition to Leon, the game’s great protagonist, and Ashley, the president’s daughter, Resident Evil 4 also features the important participation of Ada Wong, a character much loved by fans. Mysterious and powerful, Ada brings some questions to the plot and makes the plot denser. In addition, the game also features names like Bitores Méndez, Ramón Salazar and Luis Sera, who will be more important in the remake than in the original game.

darkest proposal

If the original game served to move the franchise away from survival horror and put it on the path of action, the remake is intended to deliver a darker and more terrifying atmosphere, better mixing the elements of action and horror.

With a setting that serves to make environments and scenarios more intimidating and sinister, the game also delivers a darker and heavier proposal in its plot. With the idea of ​​being down to earth, leaving some of the playful energy aside, Resident Evil 4 Remake wants to deliver a more serious tone to players.

gameplay news

Following something similar to what was seen in Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, RE4 Remake will arrive with the same gameplay seen in recent franchise titles, with the exception of RE 7 and Village, first-person games.

While for many players the gameplay of the original game may be a little dated, the remake will change that fact, improving movement, aiming and other mechanics. In addition, the game will still feature news to make gameplay more varied and improved, such as the ability to take down targets stealthily and the chance to block blows with the parry – INCLUDING THE CHAINSAW!

Launch

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released on March 24 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC.

Price and where to buy Resident Evil 4 Remake

On PC, through Steam, the game is being offered for BRL 249.00, with the Deluxe edition going for BRL 299.00. PlayStation players can secure the title for BRL 259.50, with the Deluxe edition being offered for BRL 324.50. On Xbox, the title is being sold for R$ 259.00, with the Deluxe edition going for R$ 325.00.

Review completa

Here at Oficina da Net, we’ve already checked out the game with a copy kindly provided by Capcom. In the link below you can check our complete analysis of the title that arrives to be a new classic!

Requirements to play Resident Evil 4 Remake on PC

Check out what you need to run the game on your computer.

Minimum requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processador: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500

RAM memory: 8 GB

Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband internet connection

recommended requirements