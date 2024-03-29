All about the miraculous puncture of Hollywood and influencers

MIAMI.- They call it the Hollywood drug, since celebrities and businessmen such as Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and even Elon Musk confess to having taken it. In addition, it is viral because countless influencers promote it as the miracle medicine to end obesity and excess weight.

Semaglutide or Ozempic is a weekly injectable drug, which has been shown in clinical trials to promote weight loss and considerably reduce appetite, said María José Salas, an advanced certified nurse who at her health center and welfare Ageless Perfection, applies it frequently.

How can we forget the 2023 Oscars, when Jimmy Kimmel said: When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder: Do I need to take Ozempic? And few drugs promise results as safe as this medication.

Ozempic is the commercial name of the medication that has semaglutide as an active ingredient, a substance indicated for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Basically, the drug is injected and is capable of imitating the hormone GLP-1 that regulates the areas of the brain responsible for appetite and food intake. Therefore, its use causes a feeling of satiety, explained nurse María José Salas. We must understand that the human relationship with food has to do with social, psychological, and even emotional factors. It is a chronic problem, and an excellent medicine to treat it can be Semaglutatide, he added.

About Semaglutide

Can a puncture become miraculous relief? The owner of Ageless Perfection assures that no, since, if the patient uses these medications without modifying her lifestyle, they will achieve absolutely nothing.

We cannot forget that these medications save lives, so they should not be used frivolously. It should be seen as a solution to an overweight problem that must be assumed with the seriousness and commitment it requires, he said.

In the United States, Semaglutatide was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early June 2021 for chronic weight control in clinically obese adults, that is, with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or ms.

It should be noted that an investigation carried out by the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine, reveals that when this medicine is combined with a diet and increased physical activity, the weekly dose of 2.4 mg of semaglutide leads to a loss of average weight of 15.2% at 104 weeks, compared to 2.6% in the placebo group. So it is worth accompanying the treatment with a substantial change in lifestyle.

There are endless options on the market to lose weight, so I recommend patients go to specialized places, consult their primary doctor, and carry out the relevant tests to find out if they are candidates for treatment, advised María José Salas.

Obesity is a complex, systemic disease that can have multiple causes. Its origin is influenced by genetic elements, but also by environmental, metabolic and even psychological elements, which is why it is important to carry out any treatment of this type with professional support and comprehensive advice. Otherwise, you may run the risk of suffering the so-called rebound effect, that is, gaining weight again, he concluded.

