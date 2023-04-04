All about the Motorola Edge 40 line: specs and prices

A Motorola finally announced the Edge 40 Pro, your new high-end smartphone. This model, which arrives as a natural successor to the Edge 30 Proreleased in 2022, delivers top-notch hardware, including the industry’s best chipset. Qualcomm, 256 GB of storage, triple cameras with optical stabilization and a fast charging system far superior to that of its predecessor. O Edge 40on the other hand, still awaits a release.

All about the Edge 40 Pro

O Edge 40 Pro is a renamed version of Motorbike X40announced in China in December 2022. This model features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and glass with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

inside, the Motorola inserted a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, combined with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with no possibility of expansion. Considering that this is the best chipset on Qualcomm today, consumers can expect excellent performance in any task.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

There are three cameras on the back, the main one being 50 megapixels with optical stabilization; the secondary wide-angle also 50 megapixels with a field of view of 117 degrees; and the 12-megapixel tertiary telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 60 megapixels.

The 4,600 mAh battery supports 125-watt fast charging and 15-watt wireless charging, considerably more power than the 68 watts offered by the smartphone. Edge 30 Pro. Other features include: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, under-screen fingerprint reader and water resistance. In software, Android 13 is factory installed.

What to expect from the Edge 40?

A Motorola did not official the Edge 40 along with the Pro version, but leaks point out that this model will have a 6.55-inch pOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + and 1,200 nits of maximum brightness.

Apparently, the embedded processor will be the MediaTek Dimensity 8020, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, but without the possibility of expansion, as well as the 2022 model.

Unlike its more powerful brother, this smartphone should bring “only” two cameras: the main 50 megapixels with optical stabilization; and a 13-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor is 32 megapixels.

The battery adds up to 4,400 mAh with support for fast charging of 68 watts and wireless charging of 15 watts, representing an important leap over the 33 watts of the Edge 30. The device should also hit the market with certification for water resistance and Android 13.

price and availability



Motorola Edge 40 Pro

According to Motorolao Edge 40 Pro will be available in Europe “in the coming days” for 899.99 euros, something around R$ 4,980. Consumers will be able to purchase it in two colors: blue and black.

There is still no information about availability in other regions, but considering that Brazil is one of the most important markets for the brand, it is almost certain that we will see this model here.

Complete datasheet of Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro:

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Motorola Edge 40

GENERAL Status Motorola Edge 40 Pro verified Motorola Edge 40 Rumor release date Motorola Edge 40 Pro 04/04/2023 Motorola Edge 40 26/04/2023

Body dimensions Motorola Edge 40 Pro 161.2 x 74 x 8.6 mm Motorola Edge 40 – Weight Motorola Edge 40 Pro 199 g Motorola Edge 40 – Construction Motorola Edge 40 Pro Front Glass (Gorilla Glass Victus), Rear Glass (Gorilla Glass Victus) and Aluminum Frame Motorola Edge 40 – Chip Motorola Edge 40 Pro Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Motorola Edge 40 – Water Protection Motorola Edge 40 Pro IP68 Motorola Edge 40 – folding Motorola Edge 40 Pro No Motorola Edge 40 –

Platform Operational system Motorola Edge 40 Pro Motorola Edge 40 Processor Motorola Edge 40 Pro Motorola Edge 40 CPU Motorola Edge 40 Pro Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 e 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 e 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 e 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Motorola Edge 40 – GPU Motorola Edge 40 Pro Adreno 740 Motorola Edge 40 –

Memoirs RAM memory Motorola Edge 40 Pro Motorola Edge 40 Internal Storage Motorola Edge 40 Pro Motorola Edge 40 Extra Storage Motorola Edge 40 Pro Does not have Motorola Edge 40 –

Bodies Fabric – Type Motorola Edge 40 Pro OLED Motorola Edge 40 AMOLED Screen – Size Motorola Edge 40 Pro 6.67 Motorola Edge 40 6.55 Screen – Resolution Motorola Edge 40 Pro 2400 x 1080 Motorola Edge 40 1080 x 2400 Screen – Frequency Motorola Edge 40 Pro 165 Hz Motorola Edge 40 144Hz Screen – Density Motorola Edge 40 Pro 394 ppi Motorola Edge 40 – Screen – Protection Motorola Edge 40 Pro Corning Gorilla Glass Protection Motorola Edge 40 – Screen – Extras Motorola Edge 40 Pro Dolby Vision e HDR 10 Plus Motorola Edge 40 –

main camera main camera Motorola Edge 40 Pro 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), OIS e PDAF Motorola Edge 40 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55, OIS e PDAF 2nd camera Motorola Edge 40 Pro 50 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) Motorola Edge 40 13 MP (ultrawide) 3rd camera Motorola Edge 40 Pro 2x optical zoom and 12 MP, f/1.6, (telephoto), 1/2.93 Motorola Edge 40 – Camera – Extras Motorola Edge 40 Pro Flash LED, HDR e Panorama Motorola Edge 40 Flash LED, HDR e Panorama Video Motorola Edge 40 Pro 4K – 60fps e 8K – 30fps Motorola Edge 40 –

Frontal camera Frontal camera Motorola Edge 40 Pro 60 MP, f/2.2 Motorola Edge 40 32 MP, f/2.4, (wide) Front Camera – Extras Motorola Edge 40 Pro HDR Motorola Edge 40 HDR Video Motorola Edge 40 Pro 4K – 30 FPS Motorola Edge 40 –

Battery Battery Motorola Edge 40 Pro Motorola Edge 40 Charger Motorola Edge 40 Pro 5W reverso, 125W e 15W Wireless Motorola Edge 40 68W e 15W Wireless

data networks 3G Motorola Edge 40 Pro Sim Motorola Edge 40 Sim 4G Motorola Edge 40 Pro Sim Motorola Edge 40 Sim 5G Motorola Edge 40 Pro Sim Motorola Edge 40 Sim Wi-Fi Motorola Edge 40 Pro Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7 Motorola Edge 40 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 Bluetooth Motorola Edge 40 Pro A2DP, LE and Motorola Edge 40 AND, A2DP and 5.2 GPS Motorola Edge 40 Pro GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO e BDS Motorola Edge 40 GPS e A-GPS NFC Motorola Edge 40 Pro Sim Motorola Edge 40 Sim

As As Motorola Edge 40 Pro Loudspeaker, Stereo and Dolby Atmos Motorola Edge 40 Loudspeaker and Stereo 3.5mm jack Motorola Edge 40 Pro No Motorola Edge 40 No