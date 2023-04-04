All about the Motorola Edge 40 line: specs and prices

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 4, 2023

A Motorola finally announced the Edge 40 Pro, your new high-end smartphone. This model, which arrives as a natural successor to the Edge 30 Proreleased in 2022, delivers top-notch hardware, including the industry’s best chipset. Qualcomm, 256 GB of storage, triple cameras with optical stabilization and a fast charging system far superior to that of its predecessor. O Edge 40on the other hand, still awaits a release.

All about the Edge 40 Pro

O Edge 40 Pro is a renamed version of Motorbike X40announced in China in December 2022. This model features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and glass with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

inside, the Motorola inserted a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, combined with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with no possibility of expansion. Considering that this is the best chipset on Qualcomm today, consumers can expect excellent performance in any task.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

There are three cameras on the back, the main one being 50 megapixels with optical stabilization; the secondary wide-angle also 50 megapixels with a field of view of 117 degrees; and the 12-megapixel tertiary telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 60 megapixels.

The 4,600 mAh battery supports 125-watt fast charging and 15-watt wireless charging, considerably more power than the 68 watts offered by the smartphone. Edge 30 Pro. Other features include: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, under-screen fingerprint reader and water resistance. In software, Android 13 is factory installed.

What to expect from the Edge 40?

A Motorola did not official the Edge 40 along with the Pro version, but leaks point out that this model will have a 6.55-inch pOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + and 1,200 nits of maximum brightness.

Apparently, the embedded processor will be the MediaTek Dimensity 8020, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, but without the possibility of expansion, as well as the 2022 model.

Unlike its more powerful brother, this smartphone should bring “only” two cameras: the main 50 megapixels with optical stabilization; and a 13-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor is 32 megapixels.

The battery adds up to 4,400 mAh with support for fast charging of 68 watts and wireless charging of 15 watts, representing an important leap over the 33 watts of the Edge 30. The device should also hit the market with certification for water resistance and Android 13.

price and availability

Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 40 Pro

According to Motorolao Edge 40 Pro will be available in Europe “in the coming days” for 899.99 euros, something around R$ 4,980. Consumers will be able to purchase it in two colors: blue and black.

There is still no information about availability in other regions, but considering that Brazil is one of the most important markets for the brand, it is almost certain that we will see this model here.

Complete datasheet of Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro:

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

GENERAL

Status

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

verified

Motorola Edge 40

Rumor

release date

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

04/04/2023

Motorola Edge 40

26/04/2023

Body

dimensions

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

161.2 x 74 x 8.6 mm

Motorola Edge 40

Weight

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

199 g

Motorola Edge 40

Construction

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Front Glass (Gorilla Glass Victus), Rear Glass (Gorilla Glass Victus) and Aluminum Frame

Motorola Edge 40

Chip

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Motorola Edge 40

Water Protection

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

IP68

Motorola Edge 40

folding

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

No

Motorola Edge 40

Platform

Operational system

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

Processor

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

CPU

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 e 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 e 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 e 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)

Motorola Edge 40

GPU

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Adreno 740

Motorola Edge 40

Memoirs

RAM memory

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

Internal Storage

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

Extra Storage

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Does not have

Motorola Edge 40

Bodies

Fabric – Type

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

OLED

Motorola Edge 40

AMOLED

Screen – Size

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

6.67

Motorola Edge 40

6.55

Screen – Resolution

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

2400 x 1080

Motorola Edge 40

1080 x 2400

Screen – Frequency

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

165 Hz

Motorola Edge 40

144Hz

Screen – Density

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

394 ppi

Motorola Edge 40

Screen – Protection

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Corning Gorilla Glass Protection

Motorola Edge 40

Screen – Extras

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Dolby Vision e HDR 10 Plus

Motorola Edge 40

main camera

main camera

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), OIS e PDAF

Motorola Edge 40

50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55, OIS e PDAF

2nd camera

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

50 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)

Motorola Edge 40

13 MP (ultrawide)

3rd camera

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

2x optical zoom and 12 MP, f/1.6, (telephoto), 1/2.93

Motorola Edge 40

Camera – Extras

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Flash LED, HDR e Panorama

Motorola Edge 40

Flash LED, HDR e Panorama

Video

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

4K – 60fps e 8K – 30fps

Motorola Edge 40

Frontal camera

Frontal camera

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

60 MP, f/2.2

Motorola Edge 40

32 MP, f/2.4, (wide)

Front Camera – Extras

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

HDR

Motorola Edge 40

HDR

Video

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

4K – 30 FPS

Motorola Edge 40

Battery

Battery

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

Charger

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

5W reverso, 125W e 15W Wireless

Motorola Edge 40

68W e 15W Wireless

data networks

3G

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Sim

Motorola Edge 40

Sim

4G

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Sim

Motorola Edge 40

Sim

5G

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Sim

Motorola Edge 40

Sim

Wi-Fi

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7

Motorola Edge 40

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6

Bluetooth

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

A2DP, LE and

Motorola Edge 40

AND, A2DP and 5.2

GPS

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO e BDS

Motorola Edge 40

GPS e A-GPS

NFC

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Sim

Motorola Edge 40

Sim

As

As

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Loudspeaker, Stereo and Dolby Atmos

Motorola Edge 40

Loudspeaker and Stereo

3.5mm jack

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

No

Motorola Edge 40

No

Others

FM radio

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

No

Motorola Edge 40

No

Infra-red

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

No

Motorola Edge 40

No

USB

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Type-C and 3.1

Motorola Edge 40

Type-C

Sensors

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Proximity, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Ambient Light and Fingerprint (under display, optical)

Motorola Edge 40

Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Compass, Ambient Light and Fingerprint (under display, optical)

