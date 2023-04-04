All about the Motorola Edge 40 line: specs and prices

A Motorola finally announced the Edge 40 Pro, your new high-end smartphone. This model, which arrives as a natural successor to the Edge 30 Proreleased in 2022, delivers top-notch hardware, including the industry’s best chipset. Qualcomm, 256 GB of storage, triple cameras with optical stabilization and a fast charging system far superior to that of its predecessor. O Edge 40on the other hand, still awaits a release.
All about the Edge 40 Pro
O Edge 40 Pro is a renamed version of Motorbike X40announced in China in December 2022. This model features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and glass with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
inside, the Motorola inserted a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, combined with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, with no possibility of expansion. Considering that this is the best chipset on Qualcomm today, consumers can expect excellent performance in any task.
There are three cameras on the back, the main one being 50 megapixels with optical stabilization; the secondary wide-angle also 50 megapixels with a field of view of 117 degrees; and the 12-megapixel tertiary telephoto with 2x optical zoom. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 60 megapixels.
The 4,600 mAh battery supports 125-watt fast charging and 15-watt wireless charging, considerably more power than the 68 watts offered by the smartphone. Edge 30 Pro. Other features include: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, under-screen fingerprint reader and water resistance. In software, Android 13 is factory installed.
What to expect from the Edge 40?
A Motorola did not official the Edge 40 along with the Pro version, but leaks point out that this model will have a 6.55-inch pOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + and 1,200 nits of maximum brightness.
Apparently, the embedded processor will be the MediaTek Dimensity 8020, combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, but without the possibility of expansion, as well as the 2022 model.
Unlike its more powerful brother, this smartphone should bring “only” two cameras: the main 50 megapixels with optical stabilization; and a 13-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor is 32 megapixels.
The battery adds up to 4,400 mAh with support for fast charging of 68 watts and wireless charging of 15 watts, representing an important leap over the 33 watts of the Edge 30. The device should also hit the market with certification for water resistance and Android 13.
price and availability
According to Motorolao Edge 40 Pro will be available in Europe “in the coming days” for 899.99 euros, something around R$ 4,980. Consumers will be able to purchase it in two colors: blue and black.
There is still no information about availability in other regions, but considering that Brazil is one of the most important markets for the brand, it is almost certain that we will see this model here.
Complete datasheet of Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro:
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 40
GENERAL
Status
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
verified
Motorola Edge 40
Rumor
release date
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
04/04/2023
Motorola Edge 40
26/04/2023
Body
dimensions
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
161.2 x 74 x 8.6 mm
Motorola Edge 40
–
Weight
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
199 g
Motorola Edge 40
–
Construction
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Front Glass (Gorilla Glass Victus), Rear Glass (Gorilla Glass Victus) and Aluminum Frame
Motorola Edge 40
–
Chip
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Motorola Edge 40
–
Water Protection
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
IP68
Motorola Edge 40
–
folding
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
No
Motorola Edge 40
–
Platform
Operational system
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 40
Processor
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 40
CPU
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 e 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 e 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 e 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
Motorola Edge 40
–
GPU
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Adreno 740
Motorola Edge 40
–
Memoirs
RAM memory
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 40
Internal Storage
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 40
Extra Storage
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Does not have
Motorola Edge 40
–
Bodies
Fabric – Type
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
OLED
Motorola Edge 40
AMOLED
Screen – Size
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
6.67
Motorola Edge 40
6.55
Screen – Resolution
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
2400 x 1080
Motorola Edge 40
1080 x 2400
Screen – Frequency
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
165 Hz
Motorola Edge 40
144Hz
Screen – Density
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
394 ppi
Motorola Edge 40
–
Screen – Protection
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Corning Gorilla Glass Protection
Motorola Edge 40
–
Screen – Extras
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Dolby Vision e HDR 10 Plus
Motorola Edge 40
–
main camera
main camera
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), OIS e PDAF
Motorola Edge 40
50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55, OIS e PDAF
2nd camera
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
50 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)
Motorola Edge 40
13 MP (ultrawide)
3rd camera
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
2x optical zoom and 12 MP, f/1.6, (telephoto), 1/2.93
Motorola Edge 40
–
Camera – Extras
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Flash LED, HDR e Panorama
Motorola Edge 40
Flash LED, HDR e Panorama
Video
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
4K – 60fps e 8K – 30fps
Motorola Edge 40
–
Frontal camera
Frontal camera
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
60 MP, f/2.2
Motorola Edge 40
32 MP, f/2.4, (wide)
Front Camera – Extras
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
HDR
Motorola Edge 40
HDR
Video
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
4K – 30 FPS
Motorola Edge 40
–
Battery
Battery
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 40
Charger
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
5W reverso, 125W e 15W Wireless
Motorola Edge 40
68W e 15W Wireless
data networks
3G
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Sim
Motorola Edge 40
Sim
4G
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Sim
Motorola Edge 40
Sim
5G
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Sim
Motorola Edge 40
Sim
Wi-Fi
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7
Motorola Edge 40
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6
Bluetooth
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
A2DP, LE and
Motorola Edge 40
AND, A2DP and 5.2
GPS
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO e BDS
Motorola Edge 40
GPS e A-GPS
NFC
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Sim
Motorola Edge 40
Sim
As
As
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Loudspeaker, Stereo and Dolby Atmos
Motorola Edge 40
Loudspeaker and Stereo
3.5mm jack
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
No
Motorola Edge 40
No
Others
FM radio
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
No
Motorola Edge 40
No
Infra-red
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
No
Motorola Edge 40
No
USB
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Type-C and 3.1
Motorola Edge 40
Type-C
Sensors
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Proximity, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass, Ambient Light and Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Motorola Edge 40
Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Compass, Ambient Light and Fingerprint (under display, optical)