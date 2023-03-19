All Boys could not at home against Guillermo Brown and tied 1-1

All Boys and Brown (M) tied 1-1 in their duel corresponding to date 7 of zone A of the Argentina tournament – First National Championship 2023.

The locals began winning with a goal by Thomas Amilivia in the 39th minute of the first half, while through Martín Pino the visitor equalized the match in the last minutes of the match.

The figure of the party was Julio César Rodríguez. Guillermo Brown’s striker showed his best level.

Thomas Amilivia was another outstanding player. The All Boys striker showed his best level by scoring 1 goal.

The game had a large number of cautions: Emanuel Rosales, Tomás Mantía, Matías Muñoz, Eric Barrios, Tomás Granitto and Arnaldo González.

The All Boys strategist, Pablo Frontini, stopped the starting eleven with a 4-5-1 formation with Lisandro Miter in goal; Francisco Gatti, Franco Pardo, Tomás Mantía and Tobias Bovone on the defensive line; Tomás Granitto, Matías Muñoz, Damián Lizio, Joaquín Ibáñez and Agustín Morales in the middle; and Thomas Amilivia in attack.

For their part, those chosen by Gastón Esmerado took to the field of play with a 4-3-3 scheme with Roberto Ramírez under the three sticks; Rodrigo González, Tomás Baroni, Santiago Velázquez and Marcos Valor in defense; Braian Álvarez, Emmanuel García and Emanuel Rosales in midfield; and Mauro Fernández, Martín Rolle and Martín Pino up front.

Juan Pafundi was appointed as the main referee of the match at the Islas Malvinas stadium.

On the following day All Boys will face off against Def. United and Brown (M) will play the home game against Nueva Chicago.

Note and image source: DataFactory