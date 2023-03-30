All the Movies Released by Netflix in 2023 You Must Watch If You’re a Streaming Fan

New year and new movies, this is Netflix’s proposal, to bring new movies so that its subscribers always have a new story to watch, and if you’re already tired of coming across old movies on many streaming platforms, know that Netflix invests heavily in this aspect, as there is something new in the catalog almost every day, which generates a legion of fans. So, in a huge catalog where you can’t win or keep up with all the releases, much less get bored, let’s go to the movies that will surprise you on Netflix in 2023 and that you can’t miss. The list includes the French drama and suspense film “O Rei das Sombras”, which tells the story of two half-brothers, who, despite having the same father, were never very close. And when one of them ends up losing his sight, the other ends up becoming a crime boss, putting both their lives at risk. See more movies that are amazing in 2023 on Netflix.

Every movie released by Netflix in 2023

The films on this list were recently released in the catalog, all of them were in the Top 10 of the most watched on Netflix for a few days. So these productions are releases on Netflix.

On An Island Far Away (2023), Vanessa Jopp On An Island Far Away (2023), Vanessa Jopp Zeynep Altin is exhausted from work overload and her family’s lack of consideration. However, her patience is crossed when the funeral home dresses her mother in a suit instead of her favorite dress. In search of a little peace, tranquility and self-discovery, Zeynep decides to escape Munich and take refuge in her mother’s secret cottage on a remote island in Croatia. The only problem is that the old owner, the rustic Josip, still resides on the premises.

Luther: Nightfall (2023), Jamie Payne

Luther: Nightfall (2023), Jamie Payne In “Luther: Nightfall,” a feature-length sequel to the acclaimed “Luther” series, a serial killer wreaks havoc in London while brilliant detective John Luther (played by Idris Elba) is imprisoned. Luther is plagued by his failure to capture a cybernetic psychopath who defies him and decides to escape prison at all costs to complete the job. The film’s cast also includes Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Padre Johnny (2023), Daniel Jaroszek

Padre Johnny (2023), Daniel Jaroszek Based on true events, the film tells the story of Patryk (played by Piotr Trojan), condemned by the court to perform community service in a mental institution after a robbery. There, he meets Father Jan Kaczkowski (played by Dawid Ogrodnik), who takes care of patients with great affection and humor, and motivates students at the vocational school to carry out charity work. A dramatic event unites the lives of the two, showing the strength of friendship and compassion even in the midst of adversity.

It’s About Time (2023), Alessandro Aronadio

It’s About Time (2023), Alessandro Aronadio Dante is happy with his girlfriend Alice, however, he faces difficulties in dealing with time. With a busy schedule, he is always running late and feels that life is passing by too fast. Even on his fortieth birthday, Dante is late for his own party and believes that working more can be the solution to having more free time in the future. However, when he woke up the next day, an entire year had passed without his noticing. To his surprise, Alice is four months pregnant and Dante has no memory of what happened the rest of the year. When he wakes up again, he is already forty-two years old and Alice presents her beautiful baby in her arms. Dante realizes that he is living a nightmare where his life is accelerating, without control or memory. The romantic comedy “Já Era Hora” tackles the frantic adventure that is time with humor and emotion.

King of Shadows (2023), Marc Fouchard

King of Shadows (2023), Marc Fouchard Adama lost his sight in his childhood. His father’s sudden death exposes latent family conflicts with his half-brother, Ibrahim, who is considered a charismatic figure in the community. When Ibrahim becomes embroiled in a cycle of violence and disorder, Adama’s stability begins to crumble. To protect the people he loves, he must face his stepbrother and confront his destiny.

O Som do Caos (2023), Steffen Geypens

O Som do Caos (2023), Steffen Geypens The film’s plot revolves around Matt, an influencer who has just become a father, and his discovery of a dark secret from his father’s past, who suffers from mental disorders. Matt decides to look into the matter, but ends up opening a Pandora’s box that reveals more family drama than he bargained for. Meanwhile, Liv, his wife, is worried and will do everything in her power not to lose him. But will she be able to act in time?

Heist from the Sky (2023), Ajay Singh

Heist from the Sky (2023), Ajay Singh A thrilling drama starring Yami Gautam (A Thursday) and Sunny Kaushal (Shiddat), a flight attendant and her boyfriend desperate for cash engage in a risky heist to pay off a debt. However, their plans are threatened when the plane they work on is hijacked, putting their lives and the success of the heist in jeopardy. With a plot full of twists, this film is a must for anyone looking for adrenaline and tension.

Tonight, You Sleep With Me (2023), Robert Wichrowski

Tonight, You Sleep With Me (2023), Robert Wichrowski The film is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Anna Szczypczyńska. Nina (played by Roma Gasiorowska) has a seemingly perfect life: a steady job, adorable daughters and a loving husband. However, as time goes by, her marriage begins to go into crisis and she finds herself questioning whether the responsibility of taking care of the family means giving up her own dreams. An unexpected encounter with a young and attractive intern named Jan (played by Maciej Musial) shakes her world and makes her question the life she has led up until now. Jan is an old boyfriend from her youth and, in their secret meetings, awakens in Nina intense and conflicting feelings of passion and responsibility. Nina has to choose between following her heart and falling in love with Jan, or maintaining her current life, which, although it seems comfortable and safe, does not completely satisfy her. However, making this choice is not so simple, and she is plagued by internal conflicts and moral dilemmas. You Sleep With Me Tonight is an adaptation of Anna Szczypczyńska’s novel that explores the complexities of balancing responsibility for family and the pursuit of personal happiness. The story makes us reflect on what really matters in life and whether it is possible to find a balance between our responsibilities and our dreams.

Destemida (2023), Sarah Spillan

Destemida (2023), Sarah Spillan Based on the book ‘Lionheart: A Journey of the Human Spirit’ by Jesse Martin and Ed Gannon. Fearless is directed by Sarah Spillane, with a screenplay by Sarah Spillane, Rebecca Banner and Cathy Randall. When young navigator Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) decided to become the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unaided around the world, many expected her to fail. With the help of her instructor and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Academy Award winner Josh Lawson (Anna Paquin), Jessica sets out to accomplish what many believed was impossible, navigating some of the most dangerous areas of the oceans. in the 210 days he spent at sea, based on a true story.