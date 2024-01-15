Allegation of fire in the White House causes alarm

WASHINGTON — A false report to 911 fire in the White House caused emergency vehicles to be sent to the complex on Monday morning, when the president Joe Biden and his family were at the Camp David presidential residence.

Trucks firefighters and other emergency vehicles responded to a report shortly after 7 a.m. that the White House was on fire and a person was trapped inside, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person was not authorized to discuss the fake emergency call and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Within minutes, District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services and United States Secret Service personnel determined that this was a false report and canceled response actions.

Someone contacted at the phone number from which the 911 call was made indicated that he did not make it, the person said, indicating that he was probably duped.

Biden will return to the White House on Monday afternoon after spending part of the weekend at the presidential retreat in Maryland and participating in a military rally in Philadelphia to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Source: AP