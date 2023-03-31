Alleged hitman deported to Mexico for the third time

Step.- On March 29, deportation officers from El Paso Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed an illegally present Mexican national wanted for homicide in his home country.

Noe Rosas Soto, 33, who had a final order of removal, was removed on the Stanton Street Bridge, where Mexican law enforcement authorities detained him at the top of the downtown El Paso port of entry.

The El Paso field office assisted the ERO Seattle field office in affecting the removal of Rosas Soto. This is the third time in the last 10 years that Rosas Soto has been removed from the United States. He was removed from the US in 2013 at El Paso, and in 2015 at the Calexico, California, port of entry. In 2013, Rosas Soto was convicted of assault in the Oregon State Circuit Court for Yamhill County.

Rosas Soto is wanted in a fatal shooting that was reported on February 9, 2020 in Guerrero, Mexico. According to Mexican officials, Rosas Soto allegedly fired a weapon from a moving vehicle, striking his victim multiple times.

“The arrest and transfer of this fugitive to Mexico is a testament to the continued cooperation between ICE and our Mexican counterparts,” said Mary De Anda, ERO El Paso field office director. “Violent criminals, who flee to the United States thinking they can evade justice, are wrong and will find no refuge here.”

On February 16, 2023, ERO Portland, Oregon officers arrested Rosas Soto and served him with a Notice of Intent/Decision to Reinstate a Previous Removal Order.

The ERO El Paso Field Officer covers the westernmost 18 counties of Texas and the state of New Mexico.

In fiscal year 2022, ERO arrested 46,396 non-citizens with criminal records. This group had 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault crimes; 8,164 sexual offenses and sexual assault; 5 thousand 554 crimes with weapons; thousand 501 crimes related to homicides; and 1,114 crimes of kidnapping.

As one of the three operating directorates of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), ERO is the primary federal law enforcement authority in charge of domestic immigration law enforcement. ERO’s mission is to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of America’s communities and the integrity of America’s immigration laws, and its primary areas of focus are law enforcement operations. internal compliance, management of detainees and non-residents of the agency. detained populations and repatriation of non-citizens who have received final orders of removal. The ERO workforce consists of more than 7,700 law enforcement and non-police support personnel in 25 national field offices and 208 locations nationwide, 30 overseas positions, and multiple temporary travel assignments along the border. .

Members of the public can report crime and suspicious activity by calling 866-347-2423