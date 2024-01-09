Alleged members of criminal group arrested at Anuel AA concert

MIAMI.- The Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA offered a free concert in the Monte Hatillo residential area, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, during the event, authorities arrested a group of men who are allegedly members of the criminal group Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Cantera (FARC).

Pedro Sánchez, spokesman for the Puerto Rico Police Bureau (NPPR), reported that around 3:26 in the morning on Monday, January 8, police agents noticed a group of men getting out of a Toyota truck. Tacoma 2017 white color in suspicious attitude.

The alleged criminals were heading to the concert; However, the agents asked them to stop, but they tried to flee and ran towards a dead end alley, where they were arrested.

The police seized: “two Glock pistols, .40 caliber, with automatic firing devices; an AR-15 rifle, three rifle magazines; five magazines for the pistols and 208 ammunition,” the newspaper reported. First hour.

Authorities also denied that a riot developed during the concert. The rumor spread when some attendees found out about the incident and preferred to leave the place and take shelter.

It was learned that the case was passed to the Prosecutor’s Office and federal agencies to corroborate whether they have jurisdiction.

Concert irregularities

Anuel AA reported that he would give a free concert in Monte Hatillo because he knew that not all people have the financial capacity to afford a ticket.

Nevertheless, Telemundo Puerto Rico reported that the authorities of the sector had not granted permits for this to be carried out.

“In fact, neither the AVP nor the managing agents received notification or request for authorization from any resident, artist or promoter to carry out said activity,” said Alejandro Salgado Colón, administrator of Monte Hatillo.

Likewise, he noted that as soon as it was known, the necessary measures were taken to protect the residents and those who attended the concert.

“However, as soon as we became aware of the event, we established communication with the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, which developed and implemented a work plan to safeguard the safety of our residents and the citizens who attended the event.”

Likewise, the person in charge indicated that they are investigating whether any resident failed to comply with the regulations of the sector.

“It should be noted that in the AVP there is a process to request authorization to carry out activities in public housing through the managing agent or the administration of our public housing projects. We will continue to ensure the quality of life and healthy coexistence in all our communities” .