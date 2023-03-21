Allergies: What they trigger in the body and what helps against them

In the series “The Consultation Hours” we talk to the physician Prof. Weckbecker about allergies, hyposensitization and children in the pigsty.

The extent of this suffering is frightening: According to a survey by the Robert Koch Institute, around one in three Germans is affected by an allergy. Roughly speaking, women suffer from allergies a little more often than men. And young people significantly more often than older people. And especially after the age of 60, the number decreases significantly.

Our new episode of our video series “The Consultation Hours” with Professor Klaus Weckbecker dealt with the question: How does the allergy actually work? How do the drugs work against it? And is there anything I can do to avoid them?

Prof. Weckbecker teaches general medicine at the University of Witten/Herdecke and as such a recognized expert on family medicine issues. Together with him we regularly devote ourselves to the so-called common diseases and everyday medical issues.

How allergies are triggered and what happens in the body

Why it can make sense for allergy sufferers to take a shower in the evening

Why food intolerance and allergies are two different things

Why children should play in the pigsty

How hyposensitization works – and why you shouldn’t take it into your own hands

Disclaimer:

Klaus Weckbecker is a general practitioner with his own practice and Employed university lecturer at the University of Witten/Herdecke. Neither he himself nor the chair he heads receive any funding from the pharmaceutical industry. Klaus Weckbecker also does not own any (stock) shares in pharmaceutical companies.

