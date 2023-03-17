“Allo la France”: what do the French think of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

The countdown to begin… In 500 days, France will host the Olympic Games. What do the French think of this great event? Journalist Adrien Rohard asked them the question.

In 500 days, France will host the Olympic Games. However, a recent Odoxa poll reveals that only 22% of French people who say they are confident in France’s ability to organize these Olympics. Journalist Adrien Rohard asked three French people what these Games mean to them. “I am not an absolute sports fan. (…) However, I am very happy that Paris can host (the Olympic Games)“, says Anne. On the other hand, for Joannie, “attend the Olympics” is a “dream“.



Unreachable prices

Maxime was lucky enough to have tickets for “athletics, horse riding and rugby“. The young man got these tickets at reasonable prices. This is not the case for everyone, especially Joannie. She testifies: “I logged in to try to get tickets. We saw the prices, we were disappointed. The prices are exorbitant, when the Olympics are supposed to be a popular sport.” Thus, 82% of French people believe that the prices are not accessible.