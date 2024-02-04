Almcor manager denounces boycott at Benidorm Fest: It is shameful

The Benidorm-Malm ticket already has an owner. Nebula represent Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest with the difficult task of lifting the Crystal Microphone after 55 years of drought. The debt seek to be the new The, the, the. This Alicante do from electrop, formed by Mara Bas and Mark Dasousatook all the flashes on a magical night, where the rest of the artists also enjoyed a great role for both the good and the bad, or if not, let them tell Almcor, who saw how his show had two technical failures that damaged his proposal.

The screen went black when the camera had to show a top-down shot of his figure before the pyrotechnic rain, which could not be seen either, which put the finishing touch to his performance. Ruth Lorenzo y Marc Caldermasters of ceremonies of this special night, informed the public of the problem that occurred. They communicated to me from the address that there was a problem with the broadcast during Almcor’s performance. The ones that, Almcor, we ask you to apologize for. Let’s hope it doesn’t penalize. We are all with you, you are a kingstated the Murcian artist.

For me this is THE video of the edition, Ruth Lorenzo even as bald as hell, having to go and apologize to Almcor for something she hasn’t done and all this with Camela in the background pic.twitter.com/EiooMN8ucB — ( ) (@_angeldmnguez_) February 4, 2024

Let us act again

Still, it wasn’t enough. Those attending the Benidorm Fest booed the organization after asking for the performance to be repeated. A scenario that was never contemplated, given that this ruling did not penalize Villena’s. We insist, you know that there was that technical problem on the screens during the performance. Does not penalizeCalder insisted, but the whistles were still present. Lorenzo was forced to ask for respect for both the artists and the organization.

You are going to allow me from home to say one small thing. We’re going to continue with the show, guys, but I need to tell you something. These days, while living with the artists at the Don Pancho hotel, which has been our home here in Benidorm; Many of them told us that they felt very bad every time you booed. Explanations that were not enough for the manager of the affected singer, who denounced a boycott during his performance.. Today’s boycott is shameful! Neither sparks nor visuals. It has been very hardwrote José Manuel López Serrano, although he later ended up deleting it.

He also asked for the performance to be repeated. Let us act again, tweeted minutes later. Despite everything, I accepted the organization’s apology. Thanks for apologizing.