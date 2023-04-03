Almost a total of 50 vehicles hijacked in a new weekend operation in La Plata

This weekend a mega road safety operation was carried out that resulted in the hijacking of 49 vehicles for different traffic violations.

It covered the areas of Villa Elisa (Camino Centenario between 49 and 51), Avenida 7 and 50, Plaza Malvinas, Paseo del Bosque and were headed by the Secretary of Public Policies in Security and Municipal Justice, Citizen Control, the Directorate of Transit, Urban Police, Local Motorized Squad.

The largest control point had its epicenter at Calle 50 between 6 and 7, where with the collaboration of the 1st Police Station, 27 vehicles were hijacked. There was a Sunday morning surrounded by persecutions and escape attempts. The Motorized Squad managed to stop 8 motorcycles that wanted to escape from the place. One of them went up to Plaza San Martín attacking an officer who was there, was captured and taken to a police station; another motorcycle tried to go back the wrong way when it saw the operation and ended up colliding with two parked vehicles.

On the other hand, a couple was retained for not having proof of their car insurance. The owners of the vehicle tried to access it for an hour and a half to search for it through an application but had no results. After that, a breathalyzer test was added, which was positive at 1.53 Mg/l, and the vehicle was automatically hijacked.

The control devices focused on verifying the mandatory documentation to circulate, such as the driver’s license, vehicle insurance, ID and VTV. Drivers’ blood alcohol levels are also checked and the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets is highlighted.

In total, 36 motorcycles and 9 cars were removed from circulation due to various irregularities in the National Traffic Law 24,449.