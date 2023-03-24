Almost everything is upgradable in Framework Laptop 16

This week the Game Developers Conference is taking place in San Francisco, and many game studios and other companies take the opportunity to present news. This also applies to hardware manufacturers.

Framework – one of the few companies that has set out to, and succeeded in, creating a laptop with upgradeable components – has launched its second computer model/platform. It is called the Laptop 16 and has more replaceable components than its predecessor.

Nirav Patel, CEO at Framework, says The Verge that the company has learned from previous failed attempts to build a laptop with an upgradeable graphics card and believes it has found a solution that actually works.

In practice, the back of the computer is a removable module that can be replaced, and different modules can be made different sizes so that they stick out different distances behind the screen hinge. The modules use a new pci-express interface the company has developed and hopes to attract other manufacturers to start using as well. Graphics card modules must also be able to be connected to an external dock and function as egpu for other laptops.

The chassis also accommodates six small expansion ports for connectors of various kinds (usb, audio, SD card, et cetera), and in addition, both the keyboard and trackpad can be replaced. The trackpad can also be placed on the left, in the middle or on the right.