Almost fixed: change of coach at Espanyol

Diego Martínez is on the verge of extinction at Espanyol Barcelona. According to ‘Marca’, the 42-year-old’s sacking is a done deal at the Blanquiazules. Martínez is 17th in La Liga with Espanyol, having only taken charge of the club in July last year, and averaging 1.16 points in 31 games.

According to the article, Barcelona have already found a successor: Luis García is to take over the post that is expected to be vacant soon. García is currently still in charge of RSC Internacional, Real Madrid’s second reserve side. The Madrilenians have already agreed to the move. For García it would be a return to his old place of work, the former professional played for Espanyol between 2005 and 2011.

