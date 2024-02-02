Alonso Caparrs confesses that he suffered sexual harassment by an elite film director

Sometimes it’s just about opening the season. Then, and also on rare occasions, the waterfall is unstoppable. Although the seventh art is going through a hectic period due to the flurry of confessions that various personalities from the world of cinema have revealed about some episodes that occurred several years ago, Now this most sincere current seems to have established itself in the homeland sector.

It occurs in the absence of few days for the Goya Awards. After the exclusive of The Pass about sexual violence Carlos Vermouthand after the case of Armando Ravelo, reported for sexual harassment, another name occupies the covers. This time as a victim. Alonso Caparrs.

The television, which since last year has been a collaborator in Public Mirrorhas been the last face of this MeToo Spanish after recounting an episode that he suffered firsthand several decades ago. I was about 20 years old, I wasn’t even 30., begins the presenter, who now has 53 behind him. Then drop the bomb. The alleged culprit: another filmmaker.

I asked myself if I had given rise to it.

I meet an elite film director at an event. I meet him again shortly after. We were chatting. The third date is a dinner in which I talk about my hope as an actor., to sell myself, to tell him that I’m starting. There was an exchange. We are talking about a possible future, recalls Caparrs in the format presented by Susanna Griso. They left the restaurant and everything began to go wrong.

After dinner he invites me to his house. At his house we are having something. At one point there is a proposal, details the talk show host, referring to a sexual proposition. Caparrs rejected it. Until then it was interpretable. But there was a request. From there the relationship was broken. After that refusal, communication was cut off, continues Caparrs. That would mark her future, sowing within him the seed of a bitter sensation. The feeling of guilt that, he says, victims usually share.

Two days later I think what happened there. I asked myself if I had given rise to this.. It is all based on a situation of power. Then you think if you were the one who started it. It was a verbal proposal, it didn’t touch me. Anyway, he knew that I always keep my distance, squeeze your mind to bring that moment to the present. He is not the only one who has done it in recent days. Sometimes it’s just about opening the season.