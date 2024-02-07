Alves: We were enjoying and nothing more

Alves’s trial was facing its third day with the question about his statement floating over section 21 of the Court of the Catalan capital. And declared. The Brazilian footballer, accused of raping a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022defended his innocence this Wednesday in a statement that lasted 20 minutes and in which he only responded to his lawyer’s questions.

The basis of his story has been the existence of consent at all times and, in addition to the last change of version, the mitigating factor of alcohol and the conviction that he was drunk. As he has expressed, both had relations in the toilets of the VIP area enjoying and that’s it, nothing more.

Alves’s words differ completely from the victim’s story to the point of ensuring that It was the complainant herself who took the initiative: The alleged victim, her cousin and a friend were invited by the accused to the exclusive part of the nightclub and, there, they began to dance. According to the complainant, she felt uncomfortable. According to Alves, quite the opposite. They weren’t uncomfortable at all. The complainant and I started to dance a little closer. We spent a while interacting, having a good time.. She began to rub her parts with mine, a typical disco dance. She started to twerk, excuse the word, and we started to get intimate, the footballer explained.

What happened in the bathroom, according to Alves

As the footballer relates, he approached them but with respect. And then he came the rest. I told her to go to the bathroom first and she would come in later. I went and waited for a while, I thought she wasn’t going to come. I was already leaving when I saw him coming in. When we entered the bathroom, she started to unbutton my pants, I helped her. She got on top of me and he started to give me fellatiohe expresses.

After fellatio, the girl sat on top of him and I grabbed her waist, and When I went to ejaculate I tried to do it outside of her sex. Then I told him I didn’t want us to go out together.. Then he denies that the girl put up any type of opposition in the bathroom: I am not a violent man, I didn’t grab her hair at all.

He adds that when he left Sutton he did not see the girls at the door, and he went home with his wife. As he claims, Dani Alves found out about the complaint the next day through a news item in the press. They sent me a statement that they were accusing me, she says between tears.

The mitigating factor of alcohol

According to the experts, based on the drink tickets that the defense provided, Alves and his three friends drank a total of five bottles of wine and one of whiskey. Afterwards, the Brazilian consumed a gin and tonic and, already in the nightclub and according to what the security cameras have captured, he drank other six cups of champagne.

This revelation, which is presented in mitigating terms, is added to the images from the aforementioned Sutton chambers in which Alves it seems to fall and lead psychologists to formulate that, perhaps, the soccer player could be suffering from a intoxicacin alcohlica that caused him a significant impact on their volitional capacities.

The prosecutor, Elizabeth Jimnez, has been forceful in the face of this new scenario: she has given so many statements that we have already lost. Today he introduced that he was drunk. I honestly think that all this battery of versions is because it felt unpunished. He came to the investigating court supremely calm. The changes in his versions have been striking.

Conclusions of the parties

After Alves’s statement, the conclusions of the prosecution, the private prosecution and the defense of the accused followed. The first part has been pronounced by the prosecutor, Elizabeth Jimnezwho has emphasized the bravery of the complainant and has taken advantage of the loophole in Alves’ contradictions to attack her version and, on the other hand, assess the credibility of the complainant’s story.

The words of the private accusation have been spoken by the lawyer Ester Garcawho has described what happened as an act of humiliation ensuring that it makes no sense to question our representation by peripheral elements that They have nothing to do with the central core of sexual aggression.

Finally, Alves’s lawyer, Ins Guardiolahas requested the acquittal of his client arguing that The victim’s story does not meet the requirements of jurisprudence, it has no corroboration in the evidence, it is contrary to videographic and medical evidence.giving as an example some footage from the security cameras and the bathroom footprint map and concluding with that A strategy was evident to avoid incurring contradictions.

After the defense requested the mitigating circumstances of reparation for the damage, violation of fundamental rights and alcohol intoxication, the accused had the right to the last word. And he gave it up. The defense requested the immediate release of the Brazilian by considering a premature sentence and proposing other measures encountering opposition from the other two parties, but we will have to wait a few days for the court to respond to the request. As for the trial, the judicial gavel has already sounded. Seen for sentence.