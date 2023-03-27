Always in fashion: the varied selection of microkibinis worn by Wanda Nara

Wanda Nara He is one of the most iconic celebrities in the national show business, so it is not surprising that he sets trends with every step he takes. Her recent landing on Telefe has only increased her popularity.

The brand new host of “MasterChef” is always very attentive to the latest fashion trends. In fact, Wanda Nara evidence in social networks, and now also on the Telefe screen, daring and striking costumes.

One of Wanda’s looks in “MasterChef”.

Wanda Nara He has millions of followers on his Instagram account alone. In her profile, she usually shares not only labor issues, but also the particular and expensive fashion chosen by the mother of Mauro Icardi’s two daughters.

The figure of Telefe It has a wide collection of very fashionable swimsuits, including a fuchsia one combined with lines of other fluorescent colors and the classic total black trend with very delicate details with a golden chain. Mauro Icardi’s wife also wore a snake-style animal print.

“MasterChef” has only been on the air for a week, however, the media has already appeared in front of cameras with several changing roomsamong which his oxford pants, slippers, shirts, tailor-style suits and top-brand sports jackets stand out.

round and round

If there’s a reason why Wanda Nara He has always been on the front pages of portals and gossip programs, it is because of what happens in his love life.

Wanda and Mauro at Lizy’s wedding.

The head of “MasterChef” attended Lizy Tagliani’s wedding last weekend in the company of Mauro Icardi. After communicating that she was going to separate from her, and even being romantically involved with L-Gante, everything indicates that she has reconciled with her husband.