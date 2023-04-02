“Always so crazy”, “Coup de coeur 2023”: this number 1 film on Netflix wins all the votes

Available since March 31 on Netflix, Murder Mystery 2 has aroused the interest of many users. Already in top 2 of the platform in France, the film has seduced Internet users. The proof with these first reactions.
Four years after the release of the first installment, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have returned to Netflix with Murder Mystery 2 since this Friday, March 31. The two stars share the poster with Mélanie Laurent or even Dany Boon, already present in the cast of the previous film. In their new adventures, Nick and Audrey Spitz try to get their own private detective agency off the ground. Invited to the wedding of the Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), they will witness his kidnapping. The amateurism of the budding investigators will once again be the highlight of the story. Moreover, part of the plot takes place in Paris and images had leaked on the Web.
A sequel that lives up to expectations?
Within 24 hours, Murder Mystery 2 is already in the top 10 of the French ranking on Netflix. Could this be the effect of the French Touch? In any case, Internet users seem won over by the Spitz adventures. Thus, we could read tweets on this subject such as: “Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are always so funny and crazy with a good story and twists. A very good sequel, even better than the first, which I recommend to you without the fuss, “I loved Murder Mystery 2still as crazy as the first one”, ou encore “Murder Mystery 2all that I love”, “Murder Mystery 2 surpasses the 1st which was already incredible!” et “Murder Mystery 2 is definitely my favorite of 2023 so far!”
“An awesome cast”
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler made a trip to Paris to promote Murder Mystery 2. The opportunity for them to go to the set of It’s up to you last March 15. The international stars took the opportunity to make a few comments about their French comrades. “He’s a great actor. Everyone loves it!“said Adam Sandler about Dany Boon with whom he participated in a golf tournament. Regarding Mélanie Laurent, the ex of Brad Pitt said: “She’s beautiful, she’s a great actress. She’s so wonderful. So sweet. We have an awesome cast. She’s really stunning.” Compliments that must have pleased the main concerned.
Article written in collaboration with 6medias.