Alyson Eckmann: I’ve had the worst year of my life

Alyson Eckmann is going through the worst moment of her life. The winner of the fifth edition of GH VIP reappears on her social networks where she takes off her armor to tell the hell she has been living for several months after breaking up her relationship with Jake Gnarly, with whom she had wedding plans. The television actress admits that she was immersed in a toxic relationship from which, fortunately, she has been able to get out.

The American admits that she has lived the worst year of her life in which She has had to deal with two spontaneous abortions. I have had to change cities, start from scratch. Take a flat, money, work…, he says on his TikTok profile. A process that has taken a heavy toll on him not only physically but also mentally.

It’s been very heavy, but I’m coming out of it, I see the light. Everything will be fine, he continues confessing. Furthermore, Alyson Eckmann explains that the death of Alberto Clavijo, whom he defined as my life partner, also marked a before and after in his life. My best friend who was my soul died, she remembers, visibly moved.

away from television

At 33 years old, Alyson Eckmann has an extensive television career in our country. The American rose to fame in Spain by participating in A Prince for Corina in Cuatro back in 2013. Her naturalness and self-confidence allowed her to connect very quickly with the public, which is why she became a regular on Mediaset programs.

Talk to them, Everything is fine, Big Brother VIP, Save Me, Big Brother Revolution or Nightmare in Paradise were some of the formats where she was present either as a contestant or as a collaborator and even presenter on more than one occasion. However, from one day to the next, Alyson Eckmann decided to leave everything in Spain to return to her native country where she lives away from the small screen.

However, Alyson Eckmann continues to make the most of his fame on the other side of the Atlantic thanks to social networks and OnlyFans where he has become a star. They are videos with sexy content, but normal. I have a great time, I upload things that make me feel sexy and I also talk to people, she says. In her first months on the platform, the American managed to earn more than 10,000 dollars a month.