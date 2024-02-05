If there is an important relationship for every human being, it is that of a couple. It provides us with the most beautiful and saddest moments of our lives, but only if we grow with our partner will we achieve the desired happiness. Having a good relationship, where passion, commitment and intimacy are a reality, depends a lot on being able to sit down and see “what part of me” doesn’t work for my partner, instead of wanting my partner to be the one to change. .

We all want to find the ideal partner, but have you ever asked yourself: Am I the ideal partner? Every man wants a faithful woman, but the million dollar question is: Are men faithful? When we demand what we do not give, the difference creates a situation of injustice for the other, and that is a time bomb. When the relationship is not fair for both, it deteriorates. The one who is “below” feels bad, angry, aggressive, used.

Still, loving the right way is not a passport to success. If you are loving the wrong person, doing it the right way won’t make a difference. Whom you choose to love is as important as the choice to love.

Only if we grow with our partner, do we see that this “partnership” works. And growing up means healing everything I bring from my childhood, from my past, “my emotional baggage.” If my mother had a preference for a brother, perhaps I am jealous. And if my husband doesn’t know “my baggage,” he won’t understand my outbursts, my explosions, my jealousy.

If my husband was abandoned by his parents and suffers from great “separation anxiety”, he calls me a hundred times on my cell phone, he only wants to be with me, I feel suffocated, persecuted, and he, abandoned. This would be easier to understand and overcome if I know his story, his fear of abandonment.

Human beings must have the freedom to give of ourselves. There are people who only give and don’t know how to receive. You have to work to have the freedom to give more, and be who you want and don’t dare to be, express what happens to you, even if the other person doesn’t like it. When you have that freedom, you regain personal power.

We were not programmed to have a successful relationship. Nobody teaches us that. Who taught you to love? It was the relationship between dad and mom. Would you like your relationship to be like theirs? If there were problems there, you are going to have those same ones. If we want to stop the recycling of our disorders and problems, if we want our children to be better and suffer less, we have to improve our relationship as a couple.

