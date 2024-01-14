Amanda Demanda, the lawyer who changed the rules of the game

MIAMI.- “No one knows insurance companies like I do, because I worked for them.” Amanda Demanda reveals to DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS, leader of Amanda Demanda Law Group, a law firm that celebrates its fifth anniversary of being awarded the ‘Best Personal Injury Law Group in Miami’, according to a ranking presented by The Miami Herald in which Miami-Dade residents were able to vote through an online survey.

Born and raised in Miami, in the popular area of ​​Kendall, Amanda Demanda claims to be proud to witness the economic, social and cultural growth and development of South Florida, which has allowed her to soak up all the multiculturalism of the county and – in consequently -, has given it the tools to be able to defend its residents with greater strength and integrity.

“I am the daughter of Cuban immigrants, and I am part of the first generation of my family to graduate from university,” the jurist said proudly. “I was always a strong-willed and demanding girl. On the other hand, I loved helping people. As a teenager I began to get involved in politics and participate in the leadership bodies of my high school. But when I started my working life, it was the moment I understood that she would be a good lawyer.”

With feet on the ground

Specialized in the area of ​​personal injury law, Amanda Demanda assures that the path to success has not been without adversity, since, as the daughter of immigrants, her parents never had the financial resources to help her finance her career as a lawyer. Laws. On the other hand, she had already turned 25, an advanced age to start from scratch.

“It was not an easy road and I had to be very patient. First, I graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Political Science, but I also studied Television Production and obtained a master’s degree in Spanish Literature. And this is something that I feel very proud of because the Spanish language has always been transcendental in my life. It is the language of my parents, but it is also the language thanks to which I can understand, empathize and communicate with more than 60% of my clients,” said the lawyer who began her professional career working in the marketing and advertising area of ​​important companies. nationals, until he decided to focus on fulfilling his dream.

“More than a decade ago in Miami there were many lawyers who did what I do, but they were all men, American, and Jewish. There were no Hispanics, much less women,” said the lawyer who, while working and studying, decided to follow her dream with the help of loans that allowed her to fulfill her desire to study Law, a career she has been practicing for more than a decade.

A calling in life

After working for almost a year as part of the legal teams of large transnational companies, Amanda Demanda acknowledges that she was able to see first-hand how insurers manage to “pay less money to injured people and deceive accident victims,” she stated.

“I couldn’t sleep at night, until one day I told myself: ‘I have to continue doing this, but from the right place,’ and I started my own firm to defend the community,” the lawyer recalled.

“I look back and think it was a great experience because I became well-versed in all the ways that big insurance companies try to get their way,” said Amanda Demanda, who stands out among her peers for establishing herself as one of the most successful trial lawyers.

Convinced that women should feel and promote their life passion with strength and determination, Amanda decided to change her last name to legally become Amanda Demanda. More than the name of a brand, a lifestyle with which she faces all the obstacles and challenges that arise in her professional and personal life.

“I have always thought that, if women change their last name for their husband, why not change it for our vocation or profession? It is for this reason that I decided to become Amanda Demanda,” said the jurist whose name serves as support for her professional success.

“I take the client by the hand from the beginning to the end, and I am one of the few women trial lawyers who attend the Courts to fight for them. Many colleagues sell themselves as aggressive lawyers, but very few go to Court to litigate, and I am one of them, which is why I feel proud.”

Director of the Cuban American Bar Association, member of the board of directors of the Florida Justice Association and secretary of the Miami Dade Trial Lawyers Association, Amanda Demanda also does work ‘pro bono’and philanthropic as he offers help to The League Against Cancer, and participates in community events as a donor.

Determined to make her way in an aggressive world led by men, Amanda Demanda longs to expand her services to other states, and continue combining her vocation with her role as mother of her children Enmanuel (8) and Eloise (5).

