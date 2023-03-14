Amazon launches Renewed in Sweden – refurbished technology gadgets at a cheaper price

Amazon is now launching its Amazon Renewed service in Sweden, which allows users to buy tech gadgets refurbished by experts.

All products sold through Amazon Renewed must be professionally inspected, tested and cleaned and be up to 46 percent cheaper than equivalent new products.

The refurbished products shall be available with the following descriptions.

Excellent condition – no signs of cosmetic damage.

Good condition – light scratches that are barely visible when you hold the device 30 centimeters away.

Acceptable condition – scratches are visible when holding the device 30 centimeters away and felt when touched.

Products offered on Amazon Renewed are sold by selected Amazon selling partners who meet Amazon’s standards. The products on Renewed have a warranty period of one year and can be returned free of charge for 30 days.