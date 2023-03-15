Amazon opens grilling season with huge discounts on Weber & Enders gas grills / electric grills

After what felt like a much too long winter, spring is finally here – with the first rays of sunshine and higher temperatures that make you want to spend more time on the balcony or in the garden again. And of course looking forward to opening the new gril season. Amazon has already done this with delicious discount offers for high-quality grills from well-known brands such as Weber and Enders. Whether you prefer a gas, electric or charcoal grill, with Amazon deals you should be able to find the perfect model for unforgettable barbecues with family and friends.

The US company Weber has been delighting barbecue fans all over the world since 1893. In 1952 Weber brought the kettle grill onto the market and today, together with Enders, it is one of the most sought-after grill suppliers. At Weber everyone will find what their heart desires – gas grill, electric grill, charcoal grill or practical accessories. Weber stands for upper price ranges, but currently there are tempting discounts on Amazon.

In addition to gas grills, electric grills, charcoal grills and grill accessories from Weber, gas grills from Enders are also available at a hot discount on Amazon. When you buy the Monroe Pro gas grill with 4 burners, backburner and cooker, you can save almost 200 euros. In addition to the high-quality workmanship, Enders grills are characterized by their modular design, which can be expanded at any time. Important: Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.

Gas grill, electric grill or charcoal grill – which grill should you buy?

Both a gas grill and an electric grill and charcoal grill from Weber and Enders can be bought cheaper on Amazon. So the question arises: Which grill should it be? We try to give you a little help. The gas grill is taking over the market more and more – the sales figures for these models are increasing, while the charcoal grill is on the decline. Why it is like that? Well, a gas grill allows for almost the same grilling flavor as a charcoal grill, but is much easier to use. As soon as the gas bottle is under the gas grill, the user can turn on the grill at any time, and especially in record time, and set the temperature individually for the food to be grilled. No preheating time for the coals, no annoying lighting and no fuel that the user has to remove. The different burners allow both direct and indirect grilling and at low temperatures the user can even slowly smoke a piece of meat. However, the charcoal grill is the classic among the grills. It burns coal, wood or briquettes. Grilling with charcoal is the most natural way. Charcoal grill lovers swear by the taste when the food is on the charcoal grill, but the difference to a gas grill is small. An electric grill is the ideal grilling tool for the balcony in an apartment building or the grilling experience in the apartment. It heats up quickly and is ready to use, but the taste experience is less intense than that of a gas grill or charcoal grill. You also need a socket nearby or a long cable. More information about grilling can be found in the purchase advice from our colleagues at PC Games Hardware.

