Amazon Prime Video: the best series arrive with the Warner Pass

Amazon Prime Video formalizes the arrival of several Warner channels, including HBO (House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The Wire, The Sopranos), on its SVOD service. Launch date, price and content, all the info.

Prior to The Last of Us series airing here, Amazon Prime Video promised other major content through a Warner Pass. This additional subscription is now official, and we finally have complete details.

The crème de la crème of HBO series included

The fog surrounding HBO content in France – the broadcast partnership with OCS having come to an end – is finally dissipating with excellent news. From March 16, all HBO programs will be available on Amazon Prime Video thanks to the Pass Warner. And inevitably, this marks the arrival of totally cult series as the channel has been able to do for decades.

The Sopranos, The Wire, Six Feet Under, does that speak to you? These nuggets can be (re)watched with other iconic series such as Game of Thrones… in 4K! In its press release, the following television shows are mentioned, but of course, the list is not exhaustive.

HBO is not an isolated case and thanks to the Warner Pass, Amazon Prime Video recovers 12 channels in all and for all. This includes Adult Swin, Warner Bros. TV, Toonami (Harley Quinn, Rick et Morty…), Eurosport, TCM Cinéma, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN et Cartoonito.

Everything you need to know about the Amazon Prime Video Warner Pass (price, launch date and content)

All this content has a price and that’s where it may get stuck in the eyes of some. The price of the Warner Pass will be 9.99€ per month, in addition to the €6.99 requested for the Amazon Prime Video subscription. As said above, you will have access to 12 channels in total, but the rollout will be gradual until April 3, 2023. On launch day, March 16, there will be HBO, Warner TV, Toonami and Adult Swim.

If the old catalog will be included in the Amazon Prime Video Warner Pass, rest assured the new releases will also follow with the usual slight lag. Season 4 of Succession will be broadcast as soon as it is released on March 27. Like a classic SVOD subscription (Netflix, Disney+…), it can be canceled at any time and at no cost. Since the Warner Pass is an add-on, termination does not result in the loss of the Amazon Prime Video subscription.