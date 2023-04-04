Amazon Prime Video: The new films and series in April 2023

In the coming month, Amazon is putting its new thriller series, Citadel, in the spotlight. It stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci. In addition, new episodes of the German edition of LOL: Last One Laughing, in season 4 with Hazel Brugger, Joko Winterscheidt, Martina Hill, Max Giermann, Cordula Stratmann, Kurt Krömer and Michael Mittermeier, among others. Apart from that, Prime Video is sending The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel into its fifth season with new episodes every week.
With the drama series Dead Ringers, Amazon adapts David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name and casts the leading roles, among others, with Oscar winner Rachel Weisz (dual role). Coming-of-age story Greek Salad and action crime thriller Gangs of Lagos will also be launched. Prime Video is also securing temporary exclusives for films such as Devil’s Pond, Hatching, The Fall and Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor.
Amazon Prime Video: New Series & Specials in April 2023
- LOL: Last One Laughing – Season 4 out April 6th
- Murder with a View – Season 4 out April 7th
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez – Season 3 from April 7th
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 5 out April 14
- Greek Salad – Season 1 out April 14
- Dead Ringers – Season 1 out April 21
- Citadel – Season 1 out April 28th
- Ruby and the Well – Season 1 out April 30th
Amazon Prime Video: New films in April 2023
- The Fallfrom April 1st
- Gangs of Lagos from April 7th
- Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon out April 6th
- Old from April 9th
- Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn out April 12
- Hatching from April 12th
- Devil’s Pond from April 13th
- Cry Macho from April 13th
- The Cell from April 16th
- Hunting season from April 19th
- Murder in Yellowstone City starting April 19
- Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins out April 19
- The Many Saints of Newark out April 20
- Arac Attack – Attack of the eight-legged monsters from April 20th
- Judy Blume Forever from April 21st
- Practical Magic from April 22nd
- The Astronaut’s Wife from April 24th
- A Perfect Murder from April 25th
- Candyman from April 26th
- Mad City out April 26th
- City Hall from April 27th
- Midnight Special starting April 28th
- Midnight in the Switchgrass out April 29th
