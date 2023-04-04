Amazon Prime Video: The new films and series in April 2023



Amazon Prime Video has announced more than 30 new films and series for April. The highlights of the streaming service include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Citadel, Last One Laughing and Birds of Prey. We show you all restarts and dates at a glance.





In the coming month, Amazon is putting its new thriller series, Citadel, in the spotlight. It stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stanley Tucci. In addition, new episodes of the German edition of LOL: Last One Laughing, in season 4 with Hazel Brugger, Joko Winterscheidt, Martina Hill, Max Giermann, Cordula Stratmann, Kurt Krömer and Michael Mittermeier, among others. Apart from that, Prime Video is sending The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel into its fifth season with new episodes every week.



With the drama series Dead Ringers, Amazon adapts David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name and casts the leading roles, among others, with Oscar winner Rachel Weisz (dual role). Coming-of-age story Greek Salad and action crime thriller Gangs of Lagos will also be launched. Prime Video is also securing temporary exclusives for films such as Devil’s Pond, Hatching, The Fall and Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor.

Amazon Prime Video: New Series & Specials in April 2023

LOL: Last One Laughing – Season 4 out April 6th

Murder with a View – Season 4 out April 7th

De Viaje Con Los Derbez – Season 3 from April 7th

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 5 out April 14

Greek Salad – Season 1 out April 14

Dead Ringers – Season 1 out April 21

Citadel – Season 1 out April 28th

Ruby and the Well – Season 1 out April 30th

Amazon Prime Video: New films in April 2023

The Fallfrom April 1st

Gangs of Lagos from April 7th

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon out April 6th

Old from April 9th

Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn out April 12

Hatching from April 12th

Devil’s Pond from April 13th

Cry Macho from April 13th

The Cell from April 16th

Hunting season from April 19th

Murder in Yellowstone City starting April 19

Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins out April 19

The Many Saints of Newark out April 20

Arac Attack – Attack of the eight-legged monsters from April 20th

Judy Blume Forever from April 21st

Practical Magic from April 22nd

The Astronaut’s Wife from April 24th

A Perfect Murder from April 25th

Candyman from April 26th

Mad City out April 26th

City Hall from April 27th

Midnight Special starting April 28th

Midnight in the Switchgrass out April 29th

