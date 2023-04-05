Amazon proceeds with layoffs of 100 more people

DAfter announcing the redundancies of thousands of workers from several of its divisions, it seems that Amazon is about to ‘dispose’ of more of its employees.

According to the Bloomberg, Amazon will lay off “a little more” than 100 employees in video game divisions – with Prime Gaming being among them. In addition, the company will also reallocate employees to match the “strategic focus”.

It is known that workers are already being notified and, in addition to compensation, will also continue to enjoy health insurance and other benefits.

